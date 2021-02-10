The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Who is responsible?

What happened on Jan. 6 was an act of domestic terrorism. The intent was to locate and kill Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These two were specifically targeted because they were first and second in the line of succession to the president.

Many Americans and others around the world watched in horror, waiting for the “cavalry” to arrive. In the meantime, former President Trump watched with glee. It is a day that I will never forget.

To those who say that it is time to move on and to unite, my response is that we cannot move on until those responsible for the treasonous insurrection are held accountable. This includes Trump. Many of those who voted for him want to move on because they don’t want to own their own responsibility. As Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ignorant QAnon believer, said, “I was allowed to believe” things that weren’t true. No! She chose to believe lies!

To whom was she speaking when she said that school shootings and 9/11 were real? We never doubted that reality. Then she tried to blame the media rather than herself. She was complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection.