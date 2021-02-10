The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Who is responsible?
What happened on Jan. 6 was an act of domestic terrorism. The intent was to locate and kill Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These two were specifically targeted because they were first and second in the line of succession to the president.
Many Americans and others around the world watched in horror, waiting for the “cavalry” to arrive. In the meantime, former President Trump watched with glee. It is a day that I will never forget.
To those who say that it is time to move on and to unite, my response is that we cannot move on until those responsible for the treasonous insurrection are held accountable. This includes Trump. Many of those who voted for him want to move on because they don’t want to own their own responsibility. As Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ignorant QAnon believer, said, “I was allowed to believe” things that weren’t true. No! She chose to believe lies!
To whom was she speaking when she said that school shootings and 9/11 were real? We never doubted that reality. Then she tried to blame the media rather than herself. She was complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I am tired of those who cannot take responsibility for their words and actions. We have the opportunity to hold accountable the No. 1 perpetrator of the insurrection. Trump told his mob to march on the Capitol. He committed treason and must be held accountable or we cannot heal.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
'Sophisticated' readers
I seldom look at the Opinion page of the Journal anymore. If not for the sports section I would find the newspaper useless. The articles and titles lean far to the left. Writers on the Opinion page and letters often present the liberal side and paint the opposition as being uninformed.
The Jan. 7 editorial “Trump’s trial begins” perfectly illustrates my point. Quoting Sens. Richard Burr and Ben Sasse is not representative of most Republican voters. Why not include a quote from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, or perhaps a quote from Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio?
To write, “This is the Republican dilemma: Its representatives want to garner the support of, frankly, gullible and unsophisticated people with fantastical claims while wearing a veneer of devotion to conservatism” is one of the most insulting remarks I’ve read lately. This is worse than Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables” or even FBI agent Peter Strzok, who said he “could SMELL the Trump support” in a Walmart. How degrading for “sophisticated” newspaper editors!
I suppose “sophisticated” is an appropriate description for rioters and looters in Seattle and Portland. Perhaps that describes the public attackers of Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Or perhaps the most sophisticated of all are the doctors who perform abortions?
Your “opinion” assumes readers are “gullible,” uneducated and only get information from “fake” media. Your harsh criticism of Trump supporters doesn’t do a lot for unity. It is amazing how the Biden folks now talk so much about unity!
Boyd Joyce
Sandy Ridge
Instigating attacks
Osama bin Laden did not personally attack the World Trade Center. Former President Trump did not personally attack the U.S. Capitol. No, they both inspired, and asked their followers to do it, and their followers did. They both instigated attacks against America and democracy.
Bin Laden died for his crimes. Should Trump be allowed to walk free of condemnation or punishment? No. This country cannot get on with healing if Trump is allowed to smugly continue to rally his followers for his own selfish and nefarious purposes.
Republicans are foolish if they think they can save the party by protecting Trump. To protect themselves, and to protect our country, they must declare him guilty.
Susan Pflug
Mount Airy
Compassionate care
We would like to pass along kudos to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic is professionally run. There’s hardly any waiting to get the shots. The hospital's staff did a yeoman's, herculean job at seeing that everyone was compassionately well taken care of.
Thanks again, Hugh Chatham.
Stephen Rusk
Elkin