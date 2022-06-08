The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Tell Biden

Someone needs to tell President Biden that the midterms are right around the corner so he can fix all the problems in our country now. Come on, man!

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

Nothing less

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the attempted overthrow of our country will present its evidence this week.

Now, we all know that former President Trump and his sycophants are guilty as Judas. They assumed they could get away with it just as they had with countless corruptions. If the Department of Justice does not finally prosecute these criminals, if they are not punished for their crimes, if they can get away with obvious insurrection against our government, the foundation of America has crumbled beyond repair.

In their defense, Republicans will vehemently argue that just because they rallied a violent, armed mob to storm the Capitol and devised an elaborate scheme to subvert our democracy doesn’t actually mean they wanted a violent, armed mob to storm the Capitol or that they schemed to subvert our democracy. They will call the committee members mean names and tweet mean tweets and claim the committee is illegitimate. Tucker Carlson will muster his pasty face into its most indignant form to keep those ad revenues coming. They will stomp their feet, play the victim and convolute screwy tales of alternative facts. We may even be told that it didn’t happen at all — it’s all just a false memory planted by the lizard people.

But we all know better. We saw and heard it with our own eyes and our own ears. To restore our faith in America, our faith in our government, these criminals must be punished commensurate with their crimes. Nothing less.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

Instead

Over the last several years I’ve had a recurring fantasy. Those of us who know that climate change is real and that human activity is the driving cause live in a world where we made the hard choices to mitigate the harm. Those of us who know that it is not a coincidence that countries with the highest civilian gun ownership have the highest gun homicide and suicide rates live in a world where we took steps to make our country safer.

Instead, we all live in a world suffering the catastrophic effects of climate change. We all live in a country where our children are slaughtered in our schools and streets.

Cyndy Lively

Winston-Salem

Glorified

The plague of constant shootings and horrendous mass murders in our schools, churches and supermarkets must stop. It is time for all sides to work together and pass comprehensive legislation to address the problems caused when people hide behind the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution to make and sell violent video games, movies, TV programs and music, rapid-fire guns and AR-15-style assault weapons.

Many of the shooters in mass murders are young men around 18 years old who go out and buy semi-automatic assault weapons and ammunition and plot a rampage in a public building or school full of children. Other shooters are gang members who plot shoot-outs with rival gangs or sometimes drive-by shootings to prove they are macho.

Enact red flag laws that allow police to remove guns and ammo from those who have been found to be dangerous to themselves or others.

Require gun owners to lock up firearms and keep them away from minors.

Set the minimum age to purchase and possess a gun at 21; brains of young people are still developing intthat age.

People who commit violent crimes must not be allowed to purchase guns.

Renew the assault weapons ban.

Ban high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Require universal background checks.

Install metal detectors and/or X-ray security machines in schools and public buildings.

Our culture must change so weapons are not glorified, and we pray these changes will be made.

Ted Nelson

Winston-Salem

Avoidance

“Arm the teachers” is just another way for Republican legislators to avoid responsibility while making the lives of teachers more difficult. Win-win for Republican legislators.

I swear, it’s like some people have never paid attention to politics before.

Mark Reilly

Winston-Salem