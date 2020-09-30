The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

No more
I am disgusted, appalled and ashamed that Donald Trump has “President” before his name. He is an embarrassment to our country and its citizens. The debate ("Chaotic and combative," Sept. 30) was excruciating to watch. No more, please!
Cathy Seaver
Winston-Salem
Greater than zero
I’m a teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district. I know remote learning has been difficult for many of our families.
I have many, many questions about the logistics of returning to in-person learning, but right now I am primarily concerned about more COVID-19 deaths. Yes, there have been 25 deaths in Forsyth County for the month of September alone for a grim total of 101 since March (“Forsyth hits grim milestone for COVID-19 related deaths,” Sept. 27). It seems clear to me that sending students and staff back to school buildings during a pandemic for which there is not yet a vaccine or herd immunity will result in even more deaths.
So I ask the members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board: How many deaths are you willing to be responsible for, in making the decision to go to Plan B (“Hybrid school plan proposed,” Sept. 20)? Because whether we like it or not, I think we all know this number will be greater than zero. Are we really OK with that?
Brooks Jones
Winston-Salem
Division?
Who is dividing America? Democrats and the left constantly claim it is the president.
Have they, can they, not listen or look into the mirror and hear and see themselves? For three-plus years we have been inundated with the hate, vitriol, negativity and derision of the president, appointees and conservatives from Democratic leaders, media pundits, media publications and liberal activists at all levels. In the Journal alone there is not a week without the majority of political cartoons that meet these criteria.
This is divisiveness with a large public platform and the desire for power. There is no problem-solving here. What did they expect?
James Parks
Winston-Salem
He must go
Good morning, America, I hope all Americans had a very restful night on Tuesday.
That was the night we had the first presidential debate (“Chaotic and combative,” Sept. 30), or was that what we called it? Let me begin to say that I think President Trump owes moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden and America an apology. I do hope that other countries did not have a way to listen to this debate. I would hate to think that they knew that this is what America has become.
It is so nice to know at the present that we still have our freedom of speech and our democracy. I do hope after Tuesday night that Americans will wake up and see what we could be up against for the next four years. Trump needs to go.
Please give this election some great thought. Our nation deserves much better.
Shirley Joyner
Lewisville
We have more
The writer of the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden" is right. President Trump has given more to Americans than any other. Under his leadership, we hear more half-truths and outright lies, have more distrust and even hatred for our fellow citizens, are more alienated from our allies and more allied with our enemies. We have more sickness, death and disruption from COVID-19 than we might have had if measures to limit it been taken early, more anxiety about the fate of Social Security, the U.S. Postal Service and voting security, more environmental crises.
We are more fearful that our institutions will fail us, have more doubts about the free press that keeps us informed, see more undercutting of the military (Trump claims to know more than the generals) and intelligence communities (Trump takes Vladimir Putin's word over that of our CIA).
In short, we have more fear, more anger, more divisiveness, more angst.
On the other hand, what we have less of is Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “four freedoms.”
The letter writer and other Trump supporters fear "socialism." My fear is dictatorship, as I see Trump trying to stifle the free press, undermine voter confidence, divide the country and take other measures consistent with autocratic rule.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem
Truth matters
We are taught that telling the truth is the right thing to do. A fact is something proven to be true. In 2020, truth and facts matter, although lies come easily for some.
Fact: Terri LeGrand is running for N.C. Senate District 31. She is on record stating that she does not support defunding police. Terri LeGrand has stated publicly that all citizens need to work together to improve our systems of public safety to ensure that we are protecting everyone in our community. Terri has written extensively on prioritizing public safety which is on her website, terrilegrand.org.
Fact: Terri LeGrand has received $0 in corporate PAC donations. Her campaign is funded with individual donations from voters. Her opponent, Joyce Kraweic, has received thousands of dollars in corporate PAC donations, including from the health care industry. Terri believes, along with the majority of North Carolinians, that everyone deserves health care they can afford. She will not be beholden to insurance companies as she works for quality health care for everyone.
Fact: Terri LeGrand has always been a strong supporter of public education, including fully-funded schools and increased teacher’s salaries. Terri’s support for public education is not conditional on an election cycle, only to disappear as an election ends.
The truth is that Terri LeGrand’s qualities of honesty and integrity are attributes needed in government today. Terri LeGrand has proven that she is the best choice for N.C. Senate District 31.
Andrea Ostberg
Winston-Salem
She supports the students
Who wouldn't support someone who supports students and the school system? State Sen. Joyce Krawiec's record on supporting students and teachers is amazing.
During her time in the legislature, teacher pay drastically increased, and our national ranking on teacher pay and student success has also risen. I like to think of the old saying, "You get what you pay for," just like when the Democrats controlled the state House and Senate, teacher pay was one of the lowest in the nation, and North Carolina nationally ranked very low in student success.
During Joyce's Senate tenure, the national ranking for teacher pay and student success has risen. In the past few months, during a short session in Raleigh, Joyce championed several outstanding bills that drastically support our students — starting with $70 million in funding for summer learning programs so that students who might not have done so well in the last year with COVID-19 could get help and catch up. She also fought for $30 million in funding for improving rural broadband so that students all over the state, no matter where they are located, could attend their Zoom classes daily.
One of my favorites that I will mention, but there are plenty more, was $6.5 million to eliminate the waitlist for children with disabilities to have educational opportunities. The clear choice for this election cycle in District 31 is Sen. Joyce Krawiec because, with her proven leadership, she can continue to better North Carolina's students and teachers.
Mark Baker
Tobaccoville
The devil would say
President Trump criticizes protesters against racism, a teenage girl who wants to stop climate change and Black NFL football players. But he praises “very fine people” who marched with neo-Nazis, the 17-year-old kid who crossed state lines with an assault rifle and killed some people and Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman accused of sex trafficking.
Come on, Republicans. This is what you’re going to hitch your wagon to? Why, because he says he’ll support white evangelicals?
That’s what the devil would say to get evangelical support.
Even Republicans praise Joe Biden’s decency. If we spent the next four years laughing at his verbal stumbles, at least we'd know that we could be proud of a president whose heart was in the right place.
Nobody can say that about Trump.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
