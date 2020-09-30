The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

It is so nice to know at the present that we still have our freedom of speech and our democracy. I do hope after Tuesday night that Americans will wake up and see what we could be up against for the next four years. Trump needs to go.

Please give this election some great thought. Our nation deserves much better.

Shirley Joyner

Lewisville

We have more

The writer of the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden" is right. President Trump has given more to Americans than any other. Under his leadership, we hear more half-truths and outright lies, have more distrust and even hatred for our fellow citizens, are more alienated from our allies and more allied with our enemies. We have more sickness, death and disruption from COVID-19 than we might have had if measures to limit it been taken early, more anxiety about the fate of Social Security, the U.S. Postal Service and voting security, more environmental crises.