The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The right reasons
Dan Besse is as good a public servant as one can hope for. He’s honest, hardworking and decent. He’s in politics for the right reasons.
His opponent is lying about him, and it’s shameful. Dan Besse has the support of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, yet his opponent says he wants to defund the police. That’s flat-out false.
Dan Besse would never tell a barefaced lie about anyone just to win. He is a man of integrity. He’s the kind of representative this area deserves.
Many of us are sick and tired of self-serving candidates who stoop to lying to fool and scare us. “To be rather than to seem” is our state moto. Dan Besse is the real deal, with more than a decade of distinguished public service on our City Council. He’s not pretending to lead; he’s a leader who will do us proud in Raleigh.
I urge all residents of N.C. House District 74 — Democrats, unaffiliated and fed-up Republicans — to vote for Dan Besse, the honest candidate who respects us and who we can respect and trust.
Elizabeth Carlson
Winston-Salem
Biased media
Well, once again I had to witness our dear President Trump having to debate the moderator. Of course, I'm referring to the NBC town hall on Oct. 15. Savannah Guthrie was rude and obnoxious and spent the first several minutes attacking him before anyone could ask any questions. She and NBC owe him an apology — however, he handled her very well. She's another leftist media hack!
Meanwhile over at ABC, Joe Biden was being asked his usual "softball" questions. One of them happened to come from a former Obama speechwriter, Nathan Osborn. How's that for fair and unbiased questions? No attacks from George Stephanopoulos or questions about Hunter Biden and how the family made millions while he was vice president or questions about antifa. They could have just had a regular in-person debate but oh, wait, Steve Scully of C-SPAN who would have been the moderator was suspended for lying about his Twitter account being hacked. Another left-wing "beauty" who used to be a Biden aide, so one can only imagine how that would have turned out.
The upcoming debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker, from none other than NBC! Why is it only left-wing media are the ones that are picked for moderators of these debates? To make them fair, there should be both a liberal and a conservative moderating these debates. I am not surprised because the mainstream media is biased and has been against Trump since he came down the escalator announcing his run for president.
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
A decent Christian mom
In the Trump era I had forgotten it is possible to be even more cartoonish and juvenile than he. The ads for state Sen. Joyce Krawiec paid for by GOP dark money reach an ugly subbasement, which is ironic coming from a woman who prays for Jesus’ blessings at political events. The target is Terri LeGrand, a decent Christian mom running on a platform about educating kids, helping families left behind by the 1%, strengthening COVID-19 response and giving the environment a chance.
A tough Wake Forest University-graduated lawyer, Terri will work with any red, blue or purple person with a brain the size of mustard seed to get things done in Raleigh.
I work at the hospital and know there is no vaccine against the virus of venal politics. But every time I see one of those mean TV ads, my wife and I write Terri’s campaign a check.
The Rev. Gary Gunderson
Winston-Salem
