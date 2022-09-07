The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The tolerance puzzle

I’m sure it seems contradictory to some readers, like the writer of the Aug. 28 letter “We should seek common ground,” that liberals preach tolerance and inclusion, then criticize conservatives. But it’s not such a mystery. You can’t support tolerance and also support intolerance, and conservatives keep showing us that they are intolerant. They do so through their votes.

I’m sure the writer of this letter is a very nice person. But if he’s voting for Republicans, he’s voting for people who are still trying to disenfranchise various vulnerable groups — sometimes racial minorities, though I’m sure they’d deny that — sometimes religious minorities, like Jews and Muslims; sometimes gender minorities.

Some conservatives are still trying to deny equal rights to LGBTQ people. And if you defend LGBTQ people, you’re “woke” or, worse, a “groomer” or “pedophile.” They’re not talking about reducing taxes; they’re demonizing human beings.

James Baldwin, replying to similar attitudes, said, “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

I realize that I’ve not described all conservatives. But most conservatives continue to vote for candidates who have those attitudes and push policies to enforce them.

If they want to be seen as “good conservatives” they should stop supporting “bad conservatives.”

Tolerance is a two-way street. As long as conservatives push intolerance, we’re going to have problems getting along.

Sandy Naples

Winston-Salem

Worst thing ever

I think that anybody who voted for Joe Biden for president of the United States of America needs to have their collective butts kicked to kingdom come! His being elected to said office is the absolute worst thing to ever have happened to the U.S. and the American people.

Who can predict what he might do tomorrow or the next day? For someone who can barely shuffle along he does not need to be in charge of a tiddlywinks game, let alone be president of anything. Get him out of office by any means necessary! He needs to be permanently back home in Delaware, paying for his own gas and dealing with empty shelves in the stores.

The American taxpayers can’t afford him any longer. He’s ripping this country apart in more ways than one. Just take a look at forgiving the student loans. Hell, I couldn’t go to college because I couldn’t afford to! And now I’m gonna be forced to pay for some sorry son-of-a-gun who willfully refuses to repay his loan?

Open your eyes, people! It’s past time to wake up and smell the roses. Biden’s train left the station a long time ago!

And by the way, Vice President Kamala Harris is the second worse thing to ever have happened to the U.S. She needs to very closely follow Biden out the door. She is just as dangerous as he is!

Mona Potts

Advance

Absurdity

Yes, President Biden ran for office in 2020 claiming that he would be a uniter, not a divider. Does that really mean he was supposed to shut up about threats to the country? With whom does that unite him?

Conservative firebrand Rush Limbaugh used to make fun of liberals who wanted to hold hands and sing “Kumbaya” without actually tackling the problems that confront us. I’ll bet, if he were alive today, he’d be criticizing Biden for not singing “Kumbaya.”

For our own good, we’ve got to unite as Americans. But that means uniting on the truth, not on some candy-coated lie about how the results of an election — whether 81 million votes is actually more than 74 million votes — is just a matter of opinion.

Fascism, as exemplified by the MAGA Republicans Biden called out, is a serious threat to our nation. People who turn a blind eye to it or purposely misinterpret Biden’s speech — “He’s attacking all of us!” — aren’t helping. They are, instead, promoting fascism.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem