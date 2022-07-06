The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The weed capitol

I had to laugh when I read that our City Council has approved spending $1 million to erect a 40-foot structure resembling a dandelion gone to seed (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2). I am sure many people think of a dandelion as an invasive weed — not something inviting.

We will now have an undesirable weed as a symbol of and entrance to our city. I immediately thought of a much better way to spend a million dollars and help our city folk. How about taking that money and funding the painting of bright yellow dandelions on top of the numerous uneven manhole covers that dot our city streets? The paint should be florescent so that we can also see them at night. Then, with this warning, we can dodge them and our vehicles will not be continuously damaged by the sunken manholes and potholes.

David Smith

Winston-Salem

Call to arms

One million dollars for a giant dandelion on a Salem Parkway bridge (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2)? Really? Where’s the money for the decorative lamp posts (so nicely illustrated in the dandelion “concept illustration”)?

I say: Lamp posts before weeds. It’s a call to arms! (Uh, pitchforks, hoes and weed-whackers, that is …)

Dan Anthony

Winston-Salem

Mere presence

In his July 1 column supporting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the praying high school coach, George Will asserted: “Mere exposure to another’s belief does them no injury.”

He should tell that to all the conservatives who are upset over the mere presence of LGBTQ people in their community. He should tell that to the teachers in Florida who are being told that they’re not allowed to place photographs of their same-sex husbands and wives on their desks, lest the little ones ask awkward questions. He should tell that to all the hypocrites.

Mark Salinas

Winston-Salem

Money lying around

In response to the “dandelion” art along Salem Parkway, if the city of Winston-Salem has a million dollars lying around, then fine, put the pretty dandelions up.

If the city of Winston-Salem does not have that amount of money lying around, then no to the dandelion project.

Why raise taxes for our law enforcers and firefighters? Give the million to those areas, and of course our teachers could use any extra money.

Randy Hager

Pfafftown

Investigate Biden

I think we need to learn more about Hunter Biden’s laptop. If President Biden was involved in something illegal or immoral, the American people have the right to know about it. He should be held accountable. Congress needs to investigate it — just as soon as we get all the Trump stuff settled.

Biden’s dealings should not be a “whataboutism” excuse to let former President Trump off the hook. It should not be a distraction, or a “your side does it, too.”

Let’s get Trump settled, either exonerated or charged and, if necessary, punished. Then let’s see what Biden and his son did. No one, not even a president, should be above the law.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Luxuries

I’m not sure the members of the City Council realize that we are living in difficult financial times in America. Many of us are working multiple jobs to afford our gas, feed our families and pay our bills. We are canceling vacations. We are not purchasing extra items. We don’t have the ability to pay for luxuries.

Our taxes here in Winston-Salem are not cheap. They’re very costly. To see the city act as a spendthrift with the people’s hard-earned tax dollars is pretty much a slap in the face (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2).

I urge the City Council to reconsider how it spends our dollars. Giant dandelion art installations should be paid for by charitable benefactors, not the people. We can’t afford it. If the City Council has extra money for decorations, it should be able to cut our taxes.

Please consider the people and be better stewards of our treasury.

Pat Blackburn

Winston-Salem

A large waste

One million dollars of city funds for an ugly metal dandelion sculpture (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2)? With city residents’ take-home pay being shrunk by sky-high inflation and $80 gasoline fill-ups, our city government’s upper echelon is wasting a large sum of money on a weed sculpture just to “keep up” with other cities. (“How important it is, when we go to other cities and see all this iconic art,” City Council member D.D. Adams said.)

Is our City Council out of touch with the current plight of the average city taxpayer, or does it just not care?

Paul Warta

Kernersville

Pick and choose

I have recently moved to North Carolina, and like all other places I have lived, I always come across letters like “Sexual identity” on July 2. The exact old quotes condemn my life and who I am (I am a gay male) and whom I love. (I have been in a stable, loving relationship with another man, now my husband, for the past 41 glorious years.) And this writer, like the rest I have encountered, always picks and chooses Leviticus to condemn me.

Like all the others, he relies on Leviticus, which refers to a man lying with another man instead of his wife as an abomination, to make this assertion. He goes on to point out that I am a sinner because of who I am. It should be noted that this imagined scenario is a married man committing adultery (the sin) with another male. But let’s not forget what else the Bible, the inspired word of God that should be obeyed, as the writer notes, calls abominations: things like eating shellfish, working on Sundays, eating pork, wearing mixed-fabrics clothing, tattoos and trimming your beard. So, why only pick one teaching and ignore the rest?

Although the following verse is not found in the Bible, it is what I believe and the philosophy I live by. And I am sure it encapsulates all that Jesus believes and taught: “Love is love.”

Robert Minarcin

Kernersville

One million ways

I am astonished after reading the July 2 front-page article “City OKs $1M for dandelion art.”

I can think of one million ways that money could be better spent, starting with feeding and housing the homeless that are scattered like dandelions all over the city.

How about replanting native species flora? Art-inspired camps for youths at risk? Citywide gardens to help with food insecurity? Give people “a symbol of invasive hope” with something that will actually make their lives better.

Nancy J. Sitarz

Clemmons

A voice

A reader recently chastised you for printing what he termed “A revolting letter” (July 2).

I appreciate your printing different points of view — the good, the bad and the ugly. We need to know what others are thinking.

The Readers’ Forum is one of my favorite parts of the newspaper, but how boring it would be if all the writers agreed with my viewpoint. Thank you for giving everyone a voice.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

Only defense

If you know the truth that would help prove your innocence, does it make any sense to plead the Fifth or refuse to testify? A liar accuses others of lying because deflection is his or her only defense.

As basketball coach Bobby Cremins so astutely said many years ago, “You don’t have to be a scientific rocket” to figure this out!

Karen Griffin

Rural Hall

Trump’s win

In response to Marc Thiessen’s July 5 column, “Trump supporters could back someone else,” once again he is totally right.

But he is also wrong on a few points: Since former President Trump did not lose in 2020 and is currently serving his second term which will end in 2024, according to the U.S. Constitution, he cannot legally run for a third term. Therefore, Thiessen is correct in that a new candidate should be supported now.

Unless Trump did not win in 2020? I am confused.

Wendell Burton

Advance