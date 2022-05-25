The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Another mass shooting

I am frustrated and angry about yet another mass shooting. We have talked and talked about this for decades! And done nothing!

We must act now; there must be something we can all agree on that might save at least one life. And do not insult my intelligence by suggesting that the solution to gun violence is more guns. I have no desire to live in the Wild West where it was every man for himself.

A democratic government is supposed to represent the people. I do not feel represented by my elected officials. The focus has been on obstruction and not governance for way too long. Our country would not even be a country without compromise and yet our elected officials have abandoned compromise. We grow, change and reform or we die. Right now, as a country, we are dying.

Remember the exact wording of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Well regulated — regulating access to guns is a reasonable interpretation of this wording. Sensible gun laws including universal background checks and waiting periods. Even considering banning high-capacity magazines should be on the table.

If the federal government cannot or will not act, then it is up to our state government to do something!

Amy Hunter

Clemmons

After the massacres

After the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, if we continue to vote for firearm-gnostic politicians (“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people”), we’re no longer just voters, we’re accomplices. (See I Kings 18:21.)

Bill J. Leonard

Winston-Salem

Gun insanity

To our legislators:

Yet more gun insanity. Please don’t tell me about your thoughts and prayers, a need for mental health treatment or the right to bear arms, which dates back to a time when we were defending against the British. We have more guns than people, and every morning we wake to see more destruction from guns in our community. And now, more little schoolchildren dead at the hands of a gunman.

What is it going to take to have reasonable gun laws: background checks, training, licensing and registration of all firearms? We do it with cars and we verify identity for travel. It is long past due to have enforcement for ownership of deadly weapons.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

How many more?

Another mass shooting occurred in America on Tuesday that killed 19 children and two teachers. Having more than 400 million firearms in our society has not made us safer. The death toll from the 274 mass shootings since 2009 exceeds 1,500 in the United States according to the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.

We continue to do nothing about this terrible slaughter. Our children cannot go to their schools, their malls and places of worship without the possibility and the fear that their lives will be taken away by those who hate and are mentally unstable.

How many more mass shootings will there be and how many more parents will mourn the loss of their kids before our elected representatives do something? How many more Columbines, Sandy Hooks and Parklands before we come together as a people to prevent this horror from happening again?

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Violent disease

America: We have a problem! We continue to be severely plagued by terrible gun violence. What possesses us as a nation to enable the citizens of our country to have such lax laws that too many suffer from gun violence and gun deaths?

Multiple gun safety bills have been passed in the U.S. House by Democrats. All are languishing in the Senate, sitting on Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.

Are Republican policymakers OK with the 19 children and two adults killed in an elementary school or the 10 killed in a grocery store less than two weeks ago? Thoughts and prayers are meaningless without action.

The people of North Carolina demand that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis listen to the American people, listen to your constituents and listen to the speeches of Sen. Chris Murphy. No one is proposing to take guns away from legal gun owners, but many are asking: Will you remain silent and complacent, or will you start passing gun safety bills to stop this violent disease that is killing innocent victims in our country?

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

A sick obsession

People gunned down in a supermarket. Children gunned down at school.

Now come thoughts and prayers. Speeches. Recriminations. Pious denunciations of gun violence by politicians and all those who do nothing. The ridiculous distortion of the Second Amendment. The cluck-clucking.

Next comes news coverage of many funeral cortèges. Tear-stained, contorted faces of the grief-stricken will say it all.

Then comes the wait. The short wait for another mass shooting.

We have millions of guns. We also have millions of normal American gun owners who have harmed no one. They respect firearms, are responsible, safety-conscious, careful, lawful. They are appalled by murder and would hardly be any less so just because a gun was used.

Are we to say to someone who feels they need a handgun for self-protection that they really don’t? To a rancher in Montana that they don’t really need their rifle or shotgun?

Does anyone honestly believe that commonsense gun regulations would not reduce the carnage? That red flag laws, universal background checks, training, storage and insurance regulations, for example, wouldn’t help?

Yes, gun violence is supposed to be complicated, protracted, implacable. It isn’t. We put up with gun violence only because of the small minority that has a sick obsession with guns. I feel sorry for them. They are sick and need our help. We must have the courage to be the agents of reality and get these sick people, and consequently our nation, the help they may not want, but so desperately need.

Andy Miller

Kernersville

Horrified

Everyone is horrified at the school shooting in Texas.

Rep. Ted Budd says he is, but who is the only person running for office in North Carolina who ends his campaign ad by shooting a gun? Actions speak louder than words.

John McKenzie

Pilot Mountain