The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

A dear friend

I thoroughly enjoyed the article “Syrian views German cathedral as ‘dear friend’ “(July 2).

For those who may have missed the article, it’s about a Syrian refugee, Fadel Alkhudr, who went to Cologne, Germany and was fascinated by the Cologne cathedral the moment he came off the train. He spent so many hours studying, sketching and photographing it that it became like a dear friend. Being a wood carver, he carved a 6.5-foot-tall replica of the cathedral, which is pictured in the article. I, too, have been fortunate to have visited this iconic cathedral and it is truly magnificent. It’s the first thing you see when coming out of the train station.

What I found interesting was the fact that this man is a Muslim but was asked if it was strange to spend time on a Christian house of worship. He explained that where he came from, he had Muslim and Christian friends and customers of different religions and there was no problem. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone adhered to that philosophy?

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

A sweet memory

After reading many comments and then the July 8 editorial “In defense of dandelions,” I decided to put in my two cents. My initial reaction was, “How ridiculous when there are so many other needs”; however, it also evoked a sweet memory for me from many years ago.

One day when my little daughter was about 2 years old, she stooped down and pulled the top from a dandelion and handed it to me saying, “Here, Mommy.” She thought she had given me a wonderful treasure — I thought so, too!

Regarding the editorial, I loved the quote from flowerglossary.com: “When you give someone a single dandelion or a bouquet, you’re giving a message of hope, telling the recipient to not give up and to persevere to sunnier times ahead.”

Wilma B. Cook

Winston-Salem

Forefront

We should all keep at the forefront of our minds for the next two years the spread of weeds in our city government affecting the decision to spend millions to place memorials to their species along our highways.

Our vote is our weed eater to replace City Council members that are both wasting our tax dollars and demanding more while giving us less for our money.

Dale Hughes

Winston-Salem

Our town’s heroes

One of the functions of a local newspaper is to tell the community about genuine local heroes in our midst. The July 10 Journal recounted how attorney Chris Geis had the vision to bring back youth baseball to an area of our town that is really hurting and in need of building community around a special place — in this case, a baseball field (“A big hit”). On the following day the Journal gave us the wonderful story of how Anneliese Wall tirelessly created the nonprofit “A Bed and a Book” (“A bed of their own”). Anneliese and her organization help elevate children who literally sleep on the floor into basic human comfort in their own new beds and, at the same time, stir these children’s imaginations with gifts of books to read.

Our community is blessed to have Chris Geis and Anneliese Wall in our midst. Good job by the Journal for letting us know about them. May these stories inspire other helpers to step forward in our town.

Warren K. Anderson Jr.

Winston-Salem

Wasting space

“I regret having no observations that can resolve tragic circumstances …,” writes the writer of the July 5 letter “Observations.” “My observations about voluntary responsible behavior are the best I can do,” he continues.

I agree; on the issue of abortion, he had little to offer.

We must wonder, then, why he’s wasting space in the Journal’s Readers’ Forum. Did he just feel the need to comment on something?

I don’t mean to pick on this solitary letter writer; he’s far from alone. One of the biggest problems we have today is that too many people having nothing to say but insist on saying it. Many of them are politicians who have nothing to offer but empty talking points, or worse, “thoughts and prayers.”

If they can’t offer solutions, maybe they should just sit back and listen.

Russell Kraft

Winston-Salem