The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

We saw the Capitol being attacked, heard people dying, others wounded and property being damaged. Those who attacked our nation are not Americans, not the kind I grew up with. What will become of our country in the future? Can you do whatever you want as a lawmaker?

We really need new lawmakers to get our country back to what it was meant to be. I just feel sad that grown people cannot reason with each other and see what this country needs.

We all have needs while we are alive. We should work with each other and make some balance.

James Fleming

Clemmons

Democracy at stake?

Wait, what? The writer of the Feb. 13 letter “Nice job” says that moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy means that “nothing less than our democracy is now at stake”?

President Biden’s decision to move us toward renewable energy is the direct result of a free and democratic election. What does the letter writer think democracy is?

Was democracy at stake when disgraced former President Trump turned us from renewable energy back to dirty fossil fuels?