The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

What's the term?
The writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” doesn’t like that the Journal called some Republicans “gullible” (“Trump’s trial begins,” Feb. 7).
I’d like to know, then — maybe some conservative will be good enough to tell us — what do we call people who listen to and believe Alex Jones’ heated ramblings? What do we call people who believe anything Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity say, no matter how crazy or illogical?
What do we call people who uncritically accept anonymous Facebook memes claiming that every public Democrat is somehow related to George Soros? And what about QAnon followers, who truly believe that Democrats are a bunch of blood-drinking pedophiles? Who to this day believe that there’s a basement below Comet Ping Pong in D.C. where Satan-worshipping liberals, including Tom Hanks, feast on the flesh of babies? Are they just “conservatives”? Is that what a conservative is today?
How about “regular people with different opinions”?
What do we call people who believe the Big Lie that six states with Republican-led election programs fixed their elections to cheat President Trump out of a well-deserved victory?
It seems to me like “gullible” is very generous.
But if that’s not the proper word for believing every crazy conspiracy theory that comes across the pike, what is?
Greg Butler
Winston-Salem
Trump vs. the establishment
All those liberals who criticized Sen. Richard Burr last year for possible shady dealings with stock trades suddenly now see him as their best friend. Why? Because he voted against former President Trump (“Good for Sen. Burr,” Feb. 17). They are for anyone who is against Trump, like that Project Lincoln gang. Suddenly they’ve forgotten that those guys are Republicans.
Yes, Burr has an obligation to the truth, but he also has an obligation to promote and protect the president. He shouldn’t be stabbing the president in the back.
What these liberals don’t realize is that the Republican Party is changing. Trump still intends to drain the swamp, and that includes the Republican swamp. It’s not a matter of left vs. right anymore, it’s a matter of Trump vs. the corrupt establishment. If Burr can't support Trump, he'll be left behind like all the other Republicans.
There are two sides to every story and we’ve not heard the end of this one yet. Don't count Trump out!
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Country over party
Thank you to Sen. Richard Burr for being courageous enough to vote to impeach former President Trump (“Good for Sen. Burr,” Feb. 16). Burr put his country over party, and followed his moral compass to do the right thing. Shame on the N.C. Republican Party, shame on state party chairman Michael Whatley and shame on every person who voted to censure Burr. The destruction of the GOP started five years ago, and it is deconstructing daily, as we watch.
The GOP is doomed as it is now the party of Trump.
Glenda Wilkinson
Winston-Salem
A salute to Burr
A grateful thank you to Sen. Richard Burr for his vote on Feb. 13. If justice was important for his Republican colleagues, he would have had much more of their company in the vote.
Back in North Carolina, the vote to censure him underscored my pride in having left the Republican Party before its further downward drift under the influence of former President Trump.
I salute the decision reached by Sen. Burr and deplore his censure.
James Mattox
Winston-Salem
A condemnation
Scott Sexton’s Feb. 16 opinion column, “Senator stands on right side of nation’s history,” is a sad, misguided commentary on the state of our representative democracy and the character of our supposed representative, Sen. Richard Burr.
Sexton’s defense of Burr serves not to lionize his courageous stand, but as a strong indictment of his behavior over the past 25 years. To state he is now free to vote his conscience as opposed to what is expedient for his next election brings into question his stance on any number of issues over his quarter century in Washington. If pride and honor were what he hoped to bring to his family with this vote, I question where that same pride and honor was when he allegedly engaged in insider trading less than one year ago.
There is one accurate statement, although the pride in which Sexton apparently writes it is very disappointing: “In the end, Sen. Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think, though.”
This is the overriding problem with most politicians, and why we in North Carolina should be grateful that Burr will soon no longer be “representing” us.
The most troubling question, which I believe Sexton answers, is if Burr was running for reelection to the Senate, and the $174,000 annual salary and access to inside information it includes, would his vote have been different? If the answer is yes, then Sexton’s column should be a condemnation, not a canonization.
D.C. Presnell
Winston-Salem
Party of Trump
Your bolded Feb. 16 front-page headline “NC GOP censures Burr” is incorrect. There is no GOP anymore. It has completely morphed into the party of Trump, which puts him above all else.
It's the party that embraces liars, racists, Nazis and members of QAnon. It’s time they own who they are and acknowledge what they will promote, tolerate and ignore, all in the name of Trump, in order to hold on to power.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem
In the future
Watching the Trump impeachment trial was hard enough. To see the verdict is even more painful. It seems we have cowards in the Senate who can’t stand up for what is right.
We saw the Capitol being attacked, heard people dying, others wounded and property being damaged. Those who attacked our nation are not Americans, not the kind I grew up with. What will become of our country in the future? Can you do whatever you want as a lawmaker?
We really need new lawmakers to get our country back to what it was meant to be. I just feel sad that grown people cannot reason with each other and see what this country needs.
We all have needs while we are alive. We should work with each other and make some balance.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Democracy at stake?
Wait, what? The writer of the Feb. 13 letter “Nice job” says that moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy means that “nothing less than our democracy is now at stake”?
President Biden’s decision to move us toward renewable energy is the direct result of a free and democratic election. What does the letter writer think democracy is?
Was democracy at stake when disgraced former President Trump turned us from renewable energy back to dirty fossil fuels?
The letter writer refers to “catastrophic job losses,” but only 1,000 were associated with the Keystone XL Pipeline. The rest were speculative. All fossil fuel jobs are going to be lost. We’re running out of oil.
We’ll never run out of sun or wind. Solar and wind are projected to be the first- and third-fastest-growing job markets in the U.S., respectively, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the meantime, we lost about 3 million jobs because of Trump’s weak COVID response.
I still don’t know what any of that has to do with “our democracy.”
Max Rutte
Winston-Salem