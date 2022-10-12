The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

New book

I can’t wait to read New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book, “Confidence Man,” about former President Trump and the travesties of his presidency. I’m sure there will be fresh revelations about his misdeeds while in office.

Conservatives don’t like Haberman because her reporting makes Trump look bad. Liberals don’t like Haberman because they say she should have blown the whistle on Trump much sooner rather than save the dirt for her book.

But no one claims that she’s wrong. She had unequaled access to Trump because she’s among the best reporters working today and he knew it.

Randy Cusio

Winston-Salem

Vote for democracy

Voting in every election is very important, and this year it is extremely significant. Democracy is on the ballot!

I want to be represented by a legislator who embraces our right to vote — someone who will make it easier rather than harder to vote! As the slogan says: when people vote, democracy wins. I do not want any legislator who perpetuates the Big Lie and threatens fraud if they lose.

I want a legislator who will stand up and fight for women’s reproductive rights and health care, not take away established rights. For a political party that has proclaimed “no big government,” why are Republicans interfering with family planning and reproductive decisions?

I want elected officials who trust and respect our teachers and education system. CRT is not taught in public schools, but history is. We need to teach our children to celebrate history and learn from our mistakes. We cannot fear the truth!

I also want these same officials to respect all students — no child should suffer from the cruelty of discrimination. We need advocates for teaching love, kindness and acceptance and who will stop perpetuating past prejudices.

I want elected officials who are pro-equality, pro-truth, pro-democracy. Do your research! Go to the League of Women Voters’ vote411.org to learn about all the candidates. Then, vote!

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

A serious matter

Wow, Sarah Absher is hot! I’m voting for her!

That’s what we’re supposed to think when we see her placards, right? Most candidates for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board are satisfied with getting their name in the public or performing well in candidate forums. But Absher wants to make sure we’re aware of her slender figure, as she stands flirtatiously with her hand on her hip. If that doesn’t qualify her to serve on the school board, what would?

Education is a serious matter — perhaps the most serious matter. it shouldn’t become the playground of cartoonish Marjorie Taylor Greene clones.

Lynn Steinhauser

Winston-Salem

Study history

I want to commend Richard Groves on the well-written column “When we refused to welcome the stranger” in the Oct. 2 journal. I too watched the documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.

Every American should watch this and understand where we have failed refugees in the past and the dangers of antisemitism, isolationism and anti-immigration.

Every American except for those who are full descendants of Native Americans are here because their ancestors sought a better life in a country offering freedom to be, to work, to live.

We can be proud to be Americans without following those who think patriotism means insurrection.

Last, sending immigrants who have come seeking asylum to states that are governed by Democrats is a cruel reminder that some politicians and their constituents need schooling in the cruelties of the past.

If we don’t study history, it will repeat itself.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

Targeting

The FBI and Department of Justice aren’t targeting Republicans as some out-there Republicans claim; they’re targeting criminals.

I can see how that might be confusing, though.

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem