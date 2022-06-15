The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The cause of inflation

Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell is raising interest rates, the first in a series, believing it to be the best of his tools to fight inflation and therefore slow the economy. Let me be clear: The cause of inflation is the creation of too much money in circulation. The only cure is to stabilize the value of the dollar.

Under Alan Greenspan, we started out loosely tied to gold in a period known as the great moderation. He then did a 180-degree turn, letting the value of the dollar fall. The resulting boom led to housing speculation and the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

There is no replacement for a freely operating marketplace. Renting money should be determined by what a borrower is willing to pay and a lender or investor is willing to accept as return on investment. When the government interferes, consumers have $5-per-gallon for their cars, grocery prices going up daily and brown-outs this summer that cannot be overcome at any price.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

Guilt by association

A recent letter to the Journal (“Law school dean,” June 14) suggested that High Point University should not appoint Mark Martin as the new dean of their law school. The New York Times tried to assassinate this man’s character because he spoke with former President Trump. Martin has not shared his conversation because of attorney-client privilege. No one could possibly know what advice he was giving the president.

His service to North Carolina as the chief justice and his other accomplishments are impressive. Asking for his resignation is simply guilt by association.

Bruce Walley

Winston-Salem

The big grift

After he was declared the loser of the 2020 election by election officials, former President Trump was sending out as many as 25 fundraising emails a day for an “Official Election Defense Fund,” asking middle-class Americans to send him money to fund his legal fight to stay in the White House. We now know that he did this even though he had been told many times by his trusted advisers that he lost.

And we now know that not one dollar of the $250 million given to him by small-dollar donors was spent to fight the election results. Two-hundred thousand went to his hotels. He put most of the rest of it into his own PAC.

As Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent put it, “The ‘big lie’ actually was the ‘big grift.’”

Sen. Mitt Romney once called him a “con man.” I say he’s a scam artist.

Just how terrible does this man have to be before Republicans have had enough? He paid hush money to a porn star; ripped children away from their parents at the border; tried to get state officials to steal the election for him; and now he’s robbed Grandma and Grandpa of their life’s savings to further his political goals of holding power and seeking revenge.

“The other side does it” is simply not true. Trump is uniquely immoral.

After these presentations, if he still represents the Republican Party, then it truly is beyond redemption.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

How many?

Considering the adherents of white supremacy and Christian nationalism and all the supporters of former President Trump’s Big Lie who were disappointed that his scheme to overthrow the election didn’t work, and all the gun advocates who support gun rights with phrases about “the blood of tyrants” and “1776,” I want to know how many people are fighting to retain their firearms, as many firearms as they can get their hands on, because they intend to wage war on the U.S. if the November elections don’t go their way. I want to know if Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is one of them. I want to know how many members of Congress are supporting them.

Jennifer Scarsdale

Winston-Salem