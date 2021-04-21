The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The best first step
Last month during her address to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury secretary, called climate change an “existential threat” and the biggest risk to U.S. financial systems. She has previously endorsed carbon fee and dividend legislation as the most effective, fastest and fairest tool to tackle the climate situation.
Our economy cannot continue to absorb the costs of climate change destruction, and our financial leaders see this. It is time for us to see this, too. We need to let our representatives know that climate change must be addressed.
There is no silver bullet that will magically fix everything, but the carbon fee and dividend is the best first step. Economic models have found carbon pricing allows us to reach well over 50% of the 2050 net greenhouse gas emission goal. No other single climate proposal comes close to this projected achievement.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) was reintroduced to Congress last week. It represents the single best carbon pricing solution available to date. Leading economists have endorsed it. Continuing to assume that Congress will do the right thing is no longer enough. It is critical that we tell them what we want to be done. Please tell Rep. Kathy Manning, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr that this legislation needs to be passed now.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Police escalation
I join others in being disgusted by the way our Black friends and neighbors are being treated by the police and I’m tired of the excuses being made for the police’s poor behavior.
Most of us are never confronted by the police — or, if so, are once or twice in our lives. Such confrontations can be very stressful.
The police are the professionals. Each police officer confronts the public much more often than the vast majority of citizens ever confront the police. It shouldn’t be a civilian’s responsibility to act in such a way that will ensure he or she doesn’t get shot — it’s the police’s responsibility to handle public confrontation in a way that doesn’t lead to panic or violence.
They’re the ones with the guns.
Unfortunately, it seems instead like too many of them begin interactions with the public with attitudes that guarantee escalation. That’s exactly what happened in the case of Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who was abused and humiliated by police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker in Windsor, Va.
“Why are you stopping me?” is not an unreasonable question.
As I write this, let me make it clear that I’m not writing about the Winston-Salem police force. My impression is that our local police are extremely professional and respectful to the public. It's other locations that concern me.
Maybe the Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Virginia police forces should come get their training here.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Site selection
I have questions about the site selection for Brunson Elementary School (“Replacing Brunson,” April 15). Are we really willing to move a school from a floodplain to a known contaminated site? Has the brownfields program administered by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) been used for schools or primarily for businesses and residences? Does the construction of an elementary school on a contaminated site reflect a commitment to equity in the school system? Is this the best we can do for our children?
Kathy Pearre
Winston-Salem
Fits a pattern
Having some modest experience covering police affairs and teaching journalism, I feel compelled to rise in defense of our local constabulary.
In the April 17 front-page story, “‘Every single day, I live with that fear,’” Anthony Cottrell seems pleased with his compensation after having been profiled and illegally searched. That is only right. But he, and local police, deserve better than to serve as a lead-in to a string of statistics about tragedies from New York to Minnesota.
Here in Winston-Salem, an aggrieved citizen asserts his rights and has those rights enforced. But why do local police deserve a 40-inch comparison with tragic mistakes that have cost lives? For the Journal, this fits a pattern of crime stories that list, incoherently, a few facts without elucidation or just plain old background.
It also continues modern American journalism's insistence on using distant statistics to describe the people next door.
Jerry Adams
Winston-Salem