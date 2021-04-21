The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The best first step

Last month during her address to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury secretary, called climate change an “existential threat” and the biggest risk to U.S. financial systems. She has previously endorsed carbon fee and dividend legislation as the most effective, fastest and fairest tool to tackle the climate situation.

Our economy cannot continue to absorb the costs of climate change destruction, and our financial leaders see this. It is time for us to see this, too. We need to let our representatives know that climate change must be addressed.

There is no silver bullet that will magically fix everything, but the carbon fee and dividend is the best first step. Economic models have found carbon pricing allows us to reach well over 50% of the 2050 net greenhouse gas emission goal. No other single climate proposal comes close to this projected achievement.