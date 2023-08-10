Move ahead

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney accepted the City Council’s decision on the next city manager very professionally, and so, preserves her good name and professional prospects.

The council’s debate was transparent and fair, and the five members who voted for William Patrick “Pat” Pate to be the next manager included a Black council member.

So, agitation by third parties is purely self-serving, and undeserving of any consideration.

I beseech these third-party agitators to quit their divisiveness before damaging Ms. Toney’s good name and professional standing, or our city’s good reports and ongoing growth.

Lou Blancato

Winston-Salem

Vegas? No dice.

I was a bit shocked to see an editorial, referenced as “Their View,” in Sunday’s Journal (Aug. 6) that was coming from, of all papers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a paper that became no more than a vehicle for the far-right views of its billionaire owner, the late Sheldon Adelson.

I certainly support and enjoy reading the differing views on the opinion page, but it is concerning to see editorials appear from a paper that is nothing more than a propaganda machine and a platform of misinformation.

Joel Brown

Walnut Cove

Haley is steadfast

In the upcoming Republican presidential primary, I will be supporting former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley’s track record shows her commitment to confronting China’s repeated espionage attempts, and the role it plays in the fentanyl epidemic and intellectual property theft.

While other candidates and Joe Biden are slow to the take, Haley understands the threat that the communist superpower imposes. She understands the importance of solving a problem before it has a chance to grow into a catastrophe.

Furthermore, Ambassador Haley’s outspoken criticism of China’s human rights abuses showcases her unwavering dedication to promoting freedom and standing up against oppression.

As we navigate the complexities of international relations, having a leader like Haley, who is experienced and steadfast in advocating for America’s interests, will undoubtedly lead our nation to a more secure future.

Samuel Shaver

Winston-Salem

Male experts

Silly me; I had no idea how many male experts on women’s soccer there are (letter to the editor, “Wrong focus,” , Aug. 7) until this past weekend.

Oh wise men, could you also weigh in on my menstrual cycle and decisions about my uterus? Oh, wait ...

Jessica Cline McCrory

Winston-Salem

The real losers

To all of you courageous critics of the most recent U.S. women’s soccer team, especially those perched behind media desks, those sitting in the comfort of their homes in front of computer screens and those reveling in karma, I have some suggested reading (for those who do read):

Try looking at Teddy Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena.” It should be the last word, but unfortunately, in the land of the “brave,” it won’t be.

One thing is for certain: This debate is clearly showing us both winners and a lot of loud losers. Kudos to the team for being the former in so many ways.

Zack Osborne

Greensboro

Nation in decline

Every American who loves this country, listen up! We are a nation in rapid decline.

It starts and ends with Joe Biden.

Our so-called president and his followers cannot be playing with a full deck. They do not love this country; their actions prove it. These Democrats will drag all of us into a Third World system, whether we want it or not.

I would highly advise everyone remotely interested in our rights to live in a free America to vote in 2024 for people who want what is best for you and future generations.

Jackie Stockard

Greensboro