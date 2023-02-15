Abolish it

When the Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia to craft our Constitution, the memory of the Revolutionary War battle at King’s Mountain, in which a band of citizen militias, not the regular Continental Army, scored a significant victory over the British was fresh on their minds.

To ensure that American citizens would never be denied the ability to form armed militias that may be necessary to defend our country against future oppressors, the Second Amendment was drafted and adopted.

Well, that was then and this is now. The continued existence of the Second Amendment makes it impossible for any legislative body in any locality to craft any manner of firearm restriction or limitation. It is now at the point that the inability to allow any meaningful firearms control is doing more harm than good.

It is well past time to abolish the Second Amendment so that legislative bodies in any locale can craft firearms restrictions as they see fit and that their citizens support.

James McGrath, M.D.

Yadkinville

Who’s entitled?

Why do Republican representatives feel entitled to taxpayers’ money, but do not want the taxpayers to have the entitlements that they, the taxpayers, have paid for?

Here is a sample of what Congress believes it is entitled to, all on the taxpayer’s dime:

In 2018 617 retired members of Congress received federal pensions; The 318 who retired under the CSRS (Civil Service Retirement System) received $75,528.30. Members retired under FERS (Federal Employees’ Retirement System Act) received $41,208 (EveryCRSreport.com).

Congressional Budget Office employees participate in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program. Each can choose individual or family coverage from a variety of HMOs, PPOs and fee-for-service plans. Prices vary depending on the coverage. CBO generally pays about 70% of the total cost of coverage (CBO website).

The base salary in the House and senate is $174,000 (US Gov.com).

There are problems with the budget. Both sides should talk about spending cuts and raising taxes. There is a lot of untaxed revenue hiding in the uppermost 1%. Even Ronald Reagan supported a form of the wealth tax. He said (I am paraphrasing): Billionaires should not pay less in taxes than a bus driver or a schoolteacher.

Social Security and Medicare can be fully funded by lifting the cap on the income taxed. The current cap is $160,200. Restore the tax structure that George W. Bush cut and Obama failed to fully restore. The debt ceiling applies to money already spent. Default would cripple the U.S. economy.

China and Russia are rooting for the Republican plan. Seriously, they are.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons