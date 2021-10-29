The Readers' Forum: Tiresome diatribes

Tiresome diatribes
Columnist Cal Thomas declared in “Harris and the Hatch Act” (Oct. 23) that Vice President Kamala Harris is in violation of the law because “an employee may not use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or effecting the result of an election.” First of all, Harris is not an employee but an elected official, and if the act applies to elected officials, then all senators and representatives who campaigned for/with presidents and fellow members were in violation. So why pick on the vice president?
If Thomas is really concerned about a government official using “his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election,” then he needs to condemn nearly three-quarters of the Republicans in the U S. House of Representatives for failing to vote to certify the presidential election. By their “no” vote they were interfering with and (trying to) affecting the result of an election,” as well as not upholding their sworn oath to abide by the Constitution.
Thomas’s tiresome diatribes have the tenor of a yapping dog barking incessantly every time a stranger, car or squirrel passes by, or a leaf fall from a tree — full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Or more like an insentient outdoor motion light designed to illuminate one’s way, but going off when an innocuous deer or other critter walks by or the wind blows — simply reacting, wasting all meaningful energy and illuminating nothing.
Steven Wade
Winston-Salem
Voter fraud exists
I know that you, the Journal editorial board, love to claim that widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist, in North Carolina or anywhere else. But when the facts prove that voter fraud does exist, even to a smaller degree, you have a responsibility to acknowledge it.
In Nevada, a man has been charged with two counts of voter fraud after allegedly using his dead wife’s name on a second mail-in ballot in 2020.
“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said in a press release. “I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice.”
OK, that guy was a Republican and likely threw his two votes to former President Trump, but that’s still voter fraud.
And in Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has paid up after offering up to $1 million in bounties to tipsters who provided information that led to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud. He gave a $25,000 check to a poll worker in Pennsylvania who spotted a Trump supporter illegally trying to vote twice.
Just because it’s Republicans who are doing most of the cheating doesn’t mean you can pretend it isn’t happening. Voter fraud is voter fraud and needs to be acknowledged.
David Willingham
Winston-Salem
Keep it simple
I was surprised to see the amount of pushback and politics surrounding Medicare expansion that would provide dental, vision and hearing coverage to millions of Americans (“Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback” journalnow.com, Oct. 19). Medicare has lacked these basic coverages for far too long.
I have had the privilege of shadowing in two dental offices in the Piedmont area. I am always surprised at the number of patients who lack dental insurance completely and therefore have to turn down much-needed treatment because they simply cannot afford the service. Patients suffer because there are too many barriers that stand in the way of accessing affordable and quality dental care. I am sure that the same holds true for patients in need of vision and hearing treatment.
It is disappointing to see that expanding Medicare to include these essential services has resulted in more unnecessary political arguments.
Medicare has always followed the principle that coverage remains the same no matter your income. Why change the system now? Keep it simple: Expand Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing coverage no matter your income and give everyone the chance to access the care they need.