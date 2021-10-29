The Readers' Forum: Tiresome diatribes

Tiresome diatribes

Columnist Cal Thomas declared in “Harris and the Hatch Act” (Oct. 23) that Vice President Kamala Harris is in violation of the law because “an employee may not use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or effecting the result of an election.” First of all, Harris is not an employee but an elected official, and if the act applies to elected officials, then all senators and representatives who campaigned for/with presidents and fellow members were in violation. So why pick on the vice president?

If Thomas is really concerned about a government official using “his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election,” then he needs to condemn nearly three-quarters of the Republicans in the U S. House of Representatives for failing to vote to certify the presidential election. By their “no” vote they were interfering with and (trying to) affecting the result of an election,” as well as not upholding their sworn oath to abide by the Constitution.