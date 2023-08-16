Trump? Honest?

Ted Harvey’s recent column would be laughable if it weren’t such a distortion of reality (“Trump has been honest about the border, NATO, woke Democrats and more,” Aug. 14).

To speak of the need for honesty in a column supporting Donald Trump is simply delusional. Trump is likely the most dishonest politician this country has had to endure.

Whatever little good he did as president is far outweighed by his continued attacks on democracy. I ask his supporters to at least consider the possibility Trump may actually be guilty of some of the numerous charges contained in the indictments.

Dan Monroe

Clemmons

Pay bus drivers

The letter from the longtime school bus driver (“Bus drivers needed,” Aug. 15) was right on the spot. Why would anyone want to drive a school bus for $30 a day, if not for the enjoyment of wanting to do it?

Driving a school bus is one of the most responsible jobs in our school system, so why not pay the people who do it a responsible salary plus benefits?

I say they deserve $40 an hour for getting 40 children to their schools and back home. That is $1 per child!

Dotty Hill

Winston-Salem

No, you’re an elite

Ted Harvey’s column (Aug. 14, “Trump is right about border, NATO, woke”) had some puzzling parts. Mr. Harvey is hard on “Washington elites,” “media elites” and “elites” in general. Since he is an elite himself (he formerly worked in the White House during the Reagan years, among other accomplishments), I wonder how he can separate himself from that august group now.

What I noticed more than the elite references were the honesty references, particularly the honesty of Mike Pence, of whom he seems to disapprove. Harvey states, “Honesty can be celebrated only when it is right and true.” When is honesty not right and true?

Another reference: “Honesty is a good thing in American politics as long as it means being honest with those who deserve it ... .” Maybe he didn’t have time to proofread.

Mary Jo Whitley

Pfafftown

Which is it?

I find it interesting that “Bidenomics works” on page A9, (Aug. 14 Readers’ Forum,) is followed on page A11 by the Associated Press article “US credit rating downgraded.”

Ronald B Shealy

Winston-Salem

Climate change did it

We have gone from global cooling in the 1970s to global warming in the 2000s to now the buzzword to cover it all: climate change.

Get a bad hurricane this fall? Climate change (don’t guess Hurricane Camille, a Category 5 in 1969, had a reason). Get 14 inches of snow here in January? That darned climate change caused it (I forget what caused the 1987 winter nor’easter).

I say this because Time Magazine had three covers in the 1970s that talked about the “Big Freeze.” One in 1973, the next in 1977 and the final cover in 1979, which said “The Cooling of America.”

Things suddenly changed in the 2000 — the political climate, I mean. The same Time Magazine had switched to global warming with a 2001 cover. Again in 2006 a cover was headlined “Special Report: Global Warming.” Then, finally in 2008, there was one about “How to Win the War on Global Warming.”

TV and print media have a special knack for blaming climate change for everything. New fungus in Seattle? Climate change. It’s 90 degrees in August? Climate change.

OK, we get it. When it gets to 25 degrees in January and we get some snow, our climate will have changed — to winter.

John Nelms

Advance

Bidenomics’ flaw

It is great that the rate of inflation is coming under control. Remember, however, how it started and how it has impacted seniors on fixed incomes and those of lower socioeconomic status.

What we actually are experiencing is “compound inflation.” As with your CD’s and savings accounts (if you still have any), where you garner compound interest, or interest on previous interest, “compound inflation” is prices rising on prior price increases.

So again examining Bidenomics, today’s 3.4% inflation rate is compounded upon the double-digit inflation of just two years ago. So basically Bidenomics is spending money you do not have until the economy has recovered, retaining the inflated prices it created. Don’t you wish you could run your household that way? Max out your credit cards and just get new ones to replace them?

As it would be in your household, this is an unsustainable strategy. National debt is now significantly higher (118%) than the nation’s gross national product. This is economics 101.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield