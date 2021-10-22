The Readers' Forum: To stay in power

To stay in power
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, who, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. The exclusion also applies to any state or federal office, including President.”
The Jan. 6 rebellion was a direct attack on our democracy. It should be recognized as such when prosecuting the instigators, planners and participants. Forty-three presidents preceded Donald Trump, but none of them organized an insurrection to stay in power if voters chose a different candidate.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Love thy neighbor
I spent part of Oct. 17 attending a rally on gun violence, and listened to a sermon highlighting that everyone is imperfect.
The rally displayed the level of understandable rage that many residents have for the gun violence in our community and the immediate need to remedy it. This crisis will not be quickly solved; however, no matter how many trillions of dollars in aid are passed or whatever new gun legislation is enacted, a solution will only begin to surface once members of our community stop focusing on the imperfections of others, without taking time to address our own imperfections (listing mine would put me over the word limit allowed for letters).
The late Secretary of State Colin Powell famously stated, “America is a family. There may be differences and disputes in the family, but we must not allow the family to be broken into warring factions.”
Yes, to solve not only this problem, but others as well (like housing), all members of our community, no matter their age, gender, race, income, religion or political allegiance, need to follow a simple rule: Love thy neighbor. Everyone matters.
Tom S. Williams
Winston-Salem
More
OK.
Don’t get vaccinated then.
But …
More unvaccinated will get COVID.
More unvaccinated will be hospitalized.
More unvaccinated will go to the ICU.
More unvaccinated will die.
More unvaccinated children will die.
More unvaccinated rural residents will die.
More unvaccinated Republicans will die.
Hey — wait.
Huh?
Dell James
Winston-Salem
Repeal the authorization
The 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) is awaiting a vote for repeal in the Senate. Not to be confused with the 2001 AUMF, which provides for immediate defense in case of an attack on our country, the 2002 AUMF has been used to begin and to continue wars with Iraq and Afghanistan for almost 20 years, is no longer relevant, and has produced terrible costs in both human and financial terms.
The creators of our Constitution clearly placed the responsibility for debating the need for and/or declaring war on the Congress of the United States in Article I of that document.
Sending our men and women into war should not be the decision of a single person, nor should it be done in haste. It should be debated and discussed by our representatives in Washington, the way it was written into the Constitution.
I encourage Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to take note of S.J. Res. 10 and to vote to repeal the 2002 AUMF, returning the responsibility of using military force to its appropriate venue, the U.S. Congress, as the Constitution that they pledged allegiance to uphold requires.
Carolyn McPherson
Winston-Salem
Not that
I’m following closely the allegations against Facebook, which essentially boil down to the company following the profit motive that is elsewhere enshrined in American culture.
It puts profits above safety? Pray tell, what company doesn’t? Sure, they all want to look good, thus they donate to charities and attach their names to worthy causes, but it’s all in the cause of increasing their profits.
And this is just the way most politicians, especially Republican politicians, want it.
Picking on Facebook is just this week’s distraction. Next week Republicans will complain that public schools are teaching kids how to yodel and play the banjo or something.
Alan Everett
Winston-Salem