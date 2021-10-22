The Readers' Forum: To stay in power

To stay in power

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, who, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. The exclusion also applies to any state or federal office, including President.”

The Jan. 6 rebellion was a direct attack on our democracy. It should be recognized as such when prosecuting the instigators, planners and participants. Forty-three presidents preceded Donald Trump, but none of them organized an insurrection to stay in power if voters chose a different candidate.

Charles E. Wilson

Winston-Salem

Love thy neighbor

I spent part of Oct. 17 attending a rally on gun violence, and listened to a sermon highlighting that everyone is imperfect.