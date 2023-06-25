Trans discrimination

On June 21, a small group of parents traveled to Raleigh to attend a rally against private school vouchers and then to visit our Forsyth County elected representatives to support public schools and LGBTQ rights. We sat in the House gallery when they voted in favor of SB 631, a bill that restricts the use of public funding for gender-affirming care.

Frankly, witnessing this vote made me sick — especially since our Forsyth County senator, Joyce Krawiec, is sponsoring dangerous bills against trans children. The fact is, gender-affirming care is routinely provided to cisgender children without any opposition from our legislators. (A cisgender person has a gender identity that matches their sex assigned at birth.) For example, puberty blockers are typically prescribed when young girls start developing breasts at an early age; the practice of “top surgery” on boys developing “man boobs” is widely accepted without scrutiny.

This double standard is appalling. Why treat trans children differently? The most trusted medical associations, the ones legislators should rely on when making such decisions, are all in support of gender-affirming care. The damage the current attacks are causing to these families is unforgivable. I have friends living in anguish every day, and considering having to move their families because our state wants to take away their right to make the best decision for their kids. It’s wrong, cruel, and unconstitutional.

These laws will ultimately be struck down — as they were in Arkansas just last week —

but the wreckage they leave behind will be lasting.

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

Slow descent

I must admit, as I see our nation's morals and values continue to decline, that historian Alexander Fraser Tytler's quotes appear to be accurate on democracy: "A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the treasury with the results that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith;from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependence; from dependence back into bondage."

Personally, I feel we are at "apathy to dependence." Pray our nation will return back to God and his principles for governing a nation before it's too late.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

An astute analysis

Although I seldom agree with John Hood’s conclusions, I appreciate that he presents reasoned arguments rather than inflammatory allegations. His June 20 column, “Elections bill ignores the NC Constitution,” is an excellent example of his skillful deployment of evidence and logic.

Hood examines changes in election laws proposed by Republicans in Senate Bill 749. Admittedly, he begins by criticizing the attorney general and the State Board of Elections for changing procedures due to COVID in 2020. Rather than considering this precedent as justification for current efforts to revise election laws, Hood argues that “Republican lawmakers are responding to this debacle by violating the separation of powers."

To summarize Hood’s detailed explanation, Senate Bill 749 transfers the governor’s limited right to appoint the members to the state and county boards of election to the two legislative leaders. It also changes membership on these boards from odd to even numbers, thus increasing the likelihood of a tie that must be resolved by the legislature.

This scenario of unlimited legislative power informs Hood’s statement of principle. “The administration of elections is an inherently executive function. And when these boards hear complaints about or challenges to electoral procedures and outcomes, they are acting in either executive or quasi-judicial roles, depending on how you define it, but certainly not legislative ones.”

I concur wholeheartedly with John Hood’s astute analysis of the dangers posed to the separation of powers, a fundamental pillar of our state and national democracy, by Senate Bill 749.

Denise Baker

Greensboro