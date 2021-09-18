The Readers' Forum: Trouble for Milley

Trouble for Milley
If the claims are true, Gen. Mark Milley will soon be in well-deserved trouble.
If Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are right — and there’s no reason to think otherwise — then Milley schemed behind President Trump’s back to prevent him from exercising the powers of the presidency (“Book: Officer feared Trump would go to war with China,” Sept. 15). That’s treasonous.
Sen. Marco Rubio is right to urge President Biden to fire Milley. He’s right that Milley worked to “actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces.”
It doesn’t matter what Trump did or didn’t do. Milley’s job was never to second-guess or undermine him.
Jack Watts
Winston-Salem
Cawthorn’s right
I’ve read the Journal’s criticism of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5). You think he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, that he gets his facts wrong. But you’re wrong; he’s a visionary. I saw him on Newsmax on Sept. 16, when he debunked the claim that airlines could place restrictions on fliers. He stated, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” I’d never heard anyone interpret the Constitution this way before.
I immediately packed a bag and rushed to the Piedmont Triad International Airport. “One ticket to Washington, D.C!” I told the teller.
But then she asked me to pay for a ticket!
“Don’t you know that I have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States?” I asked her. I had to explain Cawthorn’s brilliant constitutional insight.
But she refused to let me travel free and unrestricted. Am I going to have to sue an airline to get my constitutional rights?
I see lots of people making fun of Cawthorn today. They did the same thing when he said that Thomas Jefferson said that “facts are stubborn things.” Just because it’s John Adams who was known for that doesn’t mean that Jefferson never said it.
I’m tired of the liberal elites who demand that we get our facts straight. Sometimes a fake quote says something more important than a real quote.
Have you seen Cawthorn beat up a tree? I challenge Gov. Roy Cooper to do that.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Men of integrity
I, for one, appreciate what Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley did to keep former President Trump from possibly starting a war with China while he was being booted out of office (“Book: Officer feared Trump would go to war with China,” Sept. 15). But I saw that retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council appointee who blew the whistle on Trump for trying to influence the Ukrainian government into launching politically motivated investigations of the Bidens, has said that Milley must resign.
“He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that,” Vindman tweeted.
I disagree, especially since every action Milley took was witnessed by others in the intelligence community. He was acting to protect the nation from an individual we all know was unhinged.
But I’ve got to say that I admire Vindman’s consistency. His complaint about Milley is much like his complaint about Trump. It proves that he’s no partisan hack and lends even more credence to his criticism of Trump.
We need someone with Milley’s courage and integrity in charge of the military. But Vindman also exhibits courage and integrity. This is an honest disagreement, and it’s a refreshing change from all the “gotcha” blather that’s usually out there. I’m glad that they both love America.
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
No fair
I’m one of the “adults” you criticized in your Sept. 17 editorial “Give us the Carolina Classic.” I will not be attending the fair, no matter what the safety policies are and no matter what they call it. The city did all of us a disservice when they changed the name from “Dixie Classic Fair” to pander to a small group of “woke” malcontents.