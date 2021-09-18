The Readers' Forum: Trouble for Milley

I immediately packed a bag and rushed to the Piedmont Triad International Airport. “One ticket to Washington, D.C!” I told the teller.

But then she asked me to pay for a ticket!

“Don’t you know that I have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States?” I asked her. I had to explain Cawthorn’s brilliant constitutional insight.

But she refused to let me travel free and unrestricted. Am I going to have to sue an airline to get my constitutional rights?

I see lots of people making fun of Cawthorn today. They did the same thing when he said that Thomas Jefferson said that “facts are stubborn things.” Just because it’s John Adams who was known for that doesn’t mean that Jefferson never said it.

I’m tired of the liberal elites who demand that we get our facts straight. Sometimes a fake quote says something more important than a real quote.

Have you seen Cawthorn beat up a tree? I challenge Gov. Roy Cooper to do that.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

