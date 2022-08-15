The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

We need renewal

It is abundantly clear that we need new political figures guiding our nation.

We have former President Trump, who is perpetually embroiled in scandal and corruption probes. And President Biden, who, yes, passed meaningful legislation, yet isn’t galvanizing or influentially progressing us forward. The past American archetype is a parasite feasting on our national guts. We need renewal and for someone to shine a light on our darkening present moment. We are feeding on darkness and getting fat on acrimony.

I can’t move without hearing we’re in a battle between “Good vs. Evil.” We’re dehumanizing fellow Americans and will crescendo into madness and violence, if we’re not careful. But it doesn’t seem like anyone cares, desires peace or reconciliation — only war and destruction.

Take a look in the mirror, America. We’re getting uglier and uglier and uglier by the hour. I have faith, but no one’s going to part the Red Sea for us.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Eventual karma

The Aug. 12 article stating that Wake Forest University has decided to charge $2,500 per month for the Wake Forest Baptist congregation to use Davis Hall, tarnishes the university's image in the eyes of lots of people ("'It galls me': Wake Forest Baptist's demise sparks anger toward university"). Rather than wait for the church to dissolve as membership had drastically shrunk, the university now presents itself as a modern-day greedy corporate renter.

The congregation will survive and probably grow stronger. However, the school gives credence to the saying, "Life ain't fair; never has been, never will be." But karma always is there eventually to return the "favor."

Barbara Lineback

Winston Salem

Progressive policies

A recent letter to the editor (“‘Moderate’ Biden,” Aug. 10) branded President Biden as a false “moderate,” accusing him of being in the throes of the progressive left wing of the party. I freely admit that I am an unabashed, left-wing progressive. I want universal health care, a living wage for anyone who works, equal pay for women and a restoration of higher taxes on those who make over $400,000. I want the Dreamers to be given citizenship, I want good roads, strong bridges, safe schools and a planet that is not on fire. Yes, that’s a progressive speaking.

The Emancipation Proclamation, Women’s Suffrage Movement, Sherman Antitrust Act, Clean Water Act, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 all are considered cornerstones of the “progressive” movement.

So, I might ask, what does a “conservative” stand for? I don’t have a clue. Please, if you’re going to start branding people with meaningless labels, at least spell out exactly what policies and positions you want him/her to pursue.

Not being a “progressive” or “woke” is not a position. What is the “conservative” solution for the problems of health care, drug prices, gun violence, a woman’s right to choose?

Please, I am listening. Until I hear something, I will continue to vote for the man or woman who offers some real substance, real solutions. Making America great again? How?

Call them “progressives” or whatever you want. At least Democrats are offering real solutions.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

Biden and Trump

I watched on Aug. 10 as President Biden signed bipartisan legislation supporting veterans who were victims of burn pits into law. It took a while, but Republicans finally agreed with Biden to support our troops.

This follows several achievements not only for Biden and his administration, but for the American people.

On the same day, former President Trump was in New York, refusing to testify before the New York attorney general in a civil probe of his business dealings.

Earlier in the week, Biden toured flood sites in Kentucky and promised federal aid for the ravaged sections of the state. As far as we know, he didn’t demand that anyone had to be nice to him to receive the aid, unlike …

We sure traded up, didn’t we?

Jacob Harness

Winston-Salem