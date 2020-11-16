The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A smooth election
On Nov. 13, the Davie County Board of Elections concluded the canvass finalizing the vote count for the 2020 elections. Over 82% of registered voters participated in the election, many for the first time, creating a high watermark not seen in recent years. Their patience, determination and good nature made for a smooth trouble-free election. We were voting on new machines that printed a reviewable paper ballot and the response to them was terrific. We are so fortunate to live in an area where community spirit runs high.
We wish to thank the many volunteers who worked the polls. Without their effort, elections cannot function. Their cheerful, tireless and open attitude was well-noted on social media. They received many compliments on what a pleasant experience it was to vote.
We wish to thank the partisan poll and absentee ballot counting observers who diligently monitored the vote process, ensuring a fair and free election.
Finally, as in any election, there are winners and losers. I have a personal request: I urge everyone to reach out to those friends and family who may not agree with you and start a dialogue. Remember we can agree to disagree without being disagreeable. There are two things that bind us together: the love of our country and the golden rule, the root of all spirituality. We are all in this together.
Be well, residents of Davie County. We will see you again in future elections.
Gary A. LeBlanc
Advance
LeBlanc is the chairman of the Davie County Board of Elections.
Lead by example
I am a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who loves our country. I know that people are angry about the election, believe in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, distrust folks who are different and so on. Our country is in turmoil and a few unhinged people can spark terrible violence. Some groups have already issued threats.
Our nation needs President Trump to lead by example, to promote unity, to debunk conspiracy theories, to reduce fears and anger, to be a mediator and healer. Otherwise our country will live in turmoil long after November 2020. He cannot resolve all of our challenges, but his actions can inspire us to strive together. Good leaders do that.
In Vietnam I knew that my life was secondary to the success of the mission and the survival of the unit. Good men sacrificed their lives to save many others.
The welfare of our country is more important than any one person or any president regardless of party. Politics is secondary to what confronts us and I am not merely asking President Trump to concede. What we need from him is more significant and difficult. Sometimes we must choose whether to act out of self-interest or in the interest of something bigger than ourselves (at personal cost), a defining moment. President Trump is in that moment. He can set his personal concerns aside to serve something bigger, becoming the president we need to help our nation heal and come together. I beg him to try. Now.
Paul Kelly
Winston-Salem
Explain it
Before this country is torn to shreds by President Trump's continuing to urge divisive behavior, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and all the head-nodders who surround him must stand, with the courage we have not seen, and explain this to him: When the other person in an election gets more votes, he wins and you must go home. Even if you don't want to.
Barbara Johnson
Winston-Salem
Please, please
Please wear a mask and physically distance!
Our entire country is experiencing disastrously increasing COVID infections and deaths. Vaccines are on the way, but mass vaccination is months away. We can reduce the devastation ahead by masking and avoiding contact with others. We can!
Never mind whether we are under “mandates” by government or not. We all, yes, all, need to mask and distance.
Let’s not wait until we all experience a friend or relative who dies of COVID. Let’s not wait until our health care system is overrun by the virus.
Please, please, mask and distance.
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin
