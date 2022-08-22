The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A public appeal

This is a public appeal to raise a significant amount of money for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' administration to use as signing bonuses to recruit new teachers to our depleted ranks. We call upon a major nonprofit or for-profit organization to put together a successful campaign to solicit individual tax-exempt financial gifts from everyone who cares about our children and the crisis in our schools of hiring and keeping faculty.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County residents are good people. Let's work together and show what we can do together. We pledge our gift with this letter. This is urgent. Act now.

Emily and Ed Wilson

Winston-Salem

Drop Trump

When will former President Trump no longer command space in the news media throughout the country, including the Journal? Is it because stories about him continue to be of consuming interest to the public? For certain, I am tired of reading about his outrageous antics, and if they must be spotlighted, give the stories two short paragraphs just after the obituaries. His public outrage over being "robbed" of the last presidential election is beyond wearisome.

When will Trump no longer be allowed to stroll the local sidewalks as a free citizen? We are all aware that he incited a riot at the nation’s Capitol, because his command was delivered on national television. We have heard his telephone conversation asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to secure him 11,780 votes so he could win the election in Georgia. For years he has been threatened with investigations into his personal finances. When will these threats be realized? Surely there is space available in Leavenworth penitentiary.

Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016 is evidence enough to begin an investigation into the possibility of abolishing the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes. Just think of the difference a Clinton presidency would have been in contrast to the pretend presidency of Trump.

Every morning I begin the day reading the Journal and drinking a cup of tea. I would prefer to observe this ritual without Trump.

Charles Francis Wilson

Winston-Salem

Banning the Bible

Well it’s about time.

How could a self-respecting school library serving young students allow a book that includes stories of all sorts of reprehensible behavior (“Hid in the clouded wrath of the crowd,” Aug. 21)? There’s the strange “family values” in which a patriarch can prevail upon a maid to be a surrogate mother for his children. There’s fratricide, gang rape, prostitution, cannibalism and genocide (the latter required by God, no less). And stories of the royal family? Just in the family of the legendary King David (prototype of the Messiah), there’s incest, adultery and the arranged battlefield death of a cuckolded husband (one Uriah).

There are prophets who walk naked through the streets (Isaiah), assume uncomfortable sleep positions for months (Ezekiel), ascend into heaven (Elijah), are imprisoned for sedition (Jeremiah) and have weird, psychedelic hallucinations (Ezekiel — no wonder, given his sleep deprivations). There are accusations that God uses already suffering individuals for bow-and-arrow target practice (Job 6:4; 16:13).

But here’s the majesty of the Bible: that it refuses to hide its dirty linen, that it shows us the horrors as well as the glories of religious devotion, the profound moral ambiguities of its all-too-human characters.

And here’s the clincher: the prostitute Rahab (spared the genocide of Joshua) and adulteress Bathsheba are members of the family tree of Jesus (Matthew 1:5-6). Would that American history writing could be so honestly transparent of our nation’s faults as well as its achievements, including the genocide of Native Americans and the enslavement of Africans.

Thomas W. Mann

Winston-Salem