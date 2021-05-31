The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Critical thinking needed
QAnon believes that actor Tom Hanks is a blood-drinking pedophile. And a new wing of QAnon believes that President Biden is actually being played by right-wing actor James Woods, wearing a mask.
But when conservative columnist Cal Thomas hears that the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, believes we should be “considering the development of tools that would help America’s children discern truth from lies and know when they are being fed ‘disinformation,’ ” Thomas is instantly against it (“The Ministry of Truth 2.0,” May 29).
Thomas is not stupid. He knows that there’s a difference between truth and falsehoods. He says as much in the rest of his column. He just doesn’t want the government to deliver the goods.
I don’t know who he thinks could do it instead. Conservatives aren’t doing a very good job these days.
Our children don’t need to be taught what to think — they need to be taught how to think, how to tell the truth from lies. They need these tools: critical thinking skills and logic.
Given a choice between QAnon and Homeland Security, I don’t think the decision should be very hard.
Andrew Church
Winston-Salem
No courage, no commission
How much longer will cowardly Republicans bow down to kiss the rear end of the golden calf of former President Trump? Rep. Liz Cheney has more courage, honor and integrity in one knuckle of her little finger than almost all other Republicans in the House and Senate put together. Those were absolutely not “tourists” who stormed and desecrated the Capitol on Jan 6.
Most Americans wanted a special commission to investigate all sorts of things about that despicable day. What are the Republicans who voted against the commission afraid of? Truth? If there really is “nothing there,” then let truth prevail and they can sing, “See, we told you so.”
The point of a commission was not single-fold, to point the finger of responsibility at Trump — although many believe he should be held accountable. There are many vital lessons that could have been learned by a bipartisan investigation.
Was there more collusion than seems to meet the eye? What communication channels, chain-of-command structure and response force improvements are necessary to prevent an attack against Congress by foreign terrorists or a domestic recurrence? What happens the next time a minority fragment disagrees with any executive, legislative or judicial decision by lawfully elected or appointed officials? Is a recurrence exactly what Republicans want — a shattered America brought to her knees by the rabble base of a would-be emperor?
God bless America; keep our troops safe and help us all, except gutless Republicans. We already have too many of them.
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
Nailed it
The writer of the May 27 letter “Deal with the facts” nailed it! Sadly, the Readers’ Forum now contains little more than regurgitation of progressive (Marxist) talking points and clueless rhetoric by misinformed Democrats.
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem
UFO fun
Thanks for the May 28 editorial “Taking UFOs seriously.” I’ve been following this topic for some time. I agree that we need to take the study seriously and also that thinking about UFOs has produced a lot of fun for us. Practically every summer I hope for a new UFO- or alien-related blockbuster movie. They’re fun and thought-provoking.
My own theory is that they’re time-traveling tourists from the future.
But I’m just having fun when I say that. I don’t know what they are.
Another interesting aspect of UFO study is that the government has done a very poor job of hiding its interest over the years. There have often been leaks of classified information. The government does a poor job of hiding anything.