The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

No courage, no commission

How much longer will cowardly Republicans bow down to kiss the rear end of the golden calf of former President Trump? Rep. Liz Cheney has more courage, honor and integrity in one knuckle of her little finger than almost all other Republicans in the House and Senate put together. Those were absolutely not “tourists” who stormed and desecrated the Capitol on Jan 6.

Most Americans wanted a special commission to investigate all sorts of things about that despicable day. What are the Republicans who voted against the commission afraid of? Truth? If there really is “nothing there,” then let truth prevail and they can sing, “See, we told you so.”

The point of a commission was not single-fold, to point the finger of responsibility at Trump — although many believe he should be held accountable. There are many vital lessons that could have been learned by a bipartisan investigation.