The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

This is in sharp contrast to Germany, where the evils of Nazism are taught to and known widely by one and all, so they can avoid such horrors in the future.

The Republican Party, by pushing former President Trump’s Big Lie, will create even more division among Americans. Some, no doubt, are sincere though grossly mistaken. But some are lying purposely, thinking they can gain politically from telling Trump fans that they were cheated. Others are just going along with it so that they don’t lose their positions to primary challengers.

The worst know that Trump lost but don’t care. They don’t care about democracy or majority votes; they just want power.

The Republican Party’s refusal to admit that Joe Biden won the election fair and square puts our whole nation at risk. Our only hope is that enough Americans realize the truth that the Republican Party dissolves before the nation does.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem

