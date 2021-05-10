The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Supporting teachers
Finally, a headline I can support (“Honoring those who teach,” May 6), but the article didn’t go far enough. Of course we all have teachers we still revere, and that makes sweet copy, but let’s think of ways we can honor those in these unprecedented trenches and especially the novices among them. Beginning and veteran teachers alike are leaving the profession in droves.
What can we do? Support bills now in the legislature to return two elements that should never have been eliminated and improve another:
HB 475: “Restore Master’s Pay for Teachers & ISP.” Why should the pay increases for advanced degrees be returned? Teaching full-time while earning degrees to increase their knowledge deserves a step increase!
SB 383: “Restore Educator Longevity.” Veteran teachers are the most valuable, not only with a wealth of knowledge, but to mentor the novices!
HB 362: “Revise Personal Leave Costs for Teachers.” Teachers get only two days of professional leave per year; they take pay cut per day and can be asked to state their reason.
I would dare say that many parents have now realized how hard a job teachers have and that they must be treated as valuable professionals. Write your congressman about these bills. Let’s show the teachers in tangible ways instead of just writing sweet stories in the paper!
Patricia Williams
Bermuda Run
No longer
It used to be that while I sometimes disagreed with Republican politicians, I respected our differences. No longer. The Republican Party has become the party of licking former President Trump’s boots. Kissing his you-know-what.
No Republican can point out Trump’s lies and survive in that party. Witness Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
As Michael Gerson (an esteemed veteran of the Republican Reagan administration) points out in his May 5 column, “The liars who buy Trump’s Big Lie,” the current Republican Party is dominated by Trump’s sycophants and that’s not good!
Liz Cheney, thumbs down. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, thumbs up. Sen. Mitt Romney, thumbs down. Rudy Giuliani, thumbs up.
How can any self-respecting, thinking person choose McCarthy and Giuliani over Cheney and Romney?
John Holthouser
Winston-Salem
More division
Following the country’s greatest crisis, the Civil War, some in the Confederacy soothed their egos by promoting the Lost Cause lie, that despite all the evidence to the contrary, the war had nothing to do with slavery. Lying was easier than facing the truth that they fought for an evil cause and were wrong. That lie lives to this day, creating friction between Americans.
This is in sharp contrast to Germany, where the evils of Nazism are taught to and known widely by one and all, so they can avoid such horrors in the future.
The Republican Party, by pushing former President Trump’s Big Lie, will create even more division among Americans. Some, no doubt, are sincere though grossly mistaken. But some are lying purposely, thinking they can gain politically from telling Trump fans that they were cheated. Others are just going along with it so that they don’t lose their positions to primary challengers.
The worst know that Trump lost but don’t care. They don’t care about democracy or majority votes; they just want power.
The Republican Party’s refusal to admit that Joe Biden won the election fair and square puts our whole nation at risk. Our only hope is that enough Americans realize the truth that the Republican Party dissolves before the nation does.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Remember ...
I hope nobody forgets that the party that is currently trying to undermine Black Lives Matter and outlaw critical race theory; the party that is working to make sure that fewer people vote in 2022; the party that worries about socialism and Marxism; the party that is punishing Rep. Liz Cheney for telling the truth; that party is against cancel culture. Don’t forget.