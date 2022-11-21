The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Defend democracy

Watching the election results throughout the United States, it seems North Carolina missed the mark. Unfortunately, voters did elect MAGAs to both our state and federal levels. However, the American message was loud and clear: We are tired of the chaos and conspiracy theories that undermine our institutions. We are done with the lies and election deniers. Our country is ready to embrace legislation that will benefit the people. That means there is work to be done in North Carolina.

First: Pay attention! Read the Roll Call in our newspaper. Take a few minutes to read the news briefs on the legislators’ websites. Gather information from reputable news sources and dismiss propaganda.

Second: Become active! Use your voice! Call and write local, state and federal officials. Demand the rights of women’s health be upheld. Let legislators know you want a clean environment, safe schools and a strong economy for all. Tell them to stay focused on defending our country from both foreign and domestic terrorists as well as defending democracy here and abroad. Speak out for the rights of everyone, especially marginalized communities.

Above all, every official must uphold their constitutional oath and defend democracy. Remember: Those we elect work for us and should be held accountable by us!

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

It’s voter fraud

The Nov. 19 article “Forsyth GOP files election protest” was noteworthy for two reasons.

According to the article, the Forsyth County GOP’s protest was designed to ensure that the “password” dissemination doesn’t happen again. However, it demanded all sorts of data and personal information related to voting in our recent election. If that is true, then one can only assume that the Forsyth County GOP’s filing was for harassment purposes.

The article also informed the public that a registered voter openly stated that he illegally voted when he verbally identified himself as his son at the time of voting, voted and then signed his son’s name (verifying that he was his son). This is voter fraud! Has the matter been referred to law enforcement? Has he been charged? Is he in jail?

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Investigation

Former President Trump led a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prominent Republicans spoke at the rally. They urged their followers not to give up — they could still win the election! Even after all the votes were counted and Joe Biden was the obvious winner.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley infamously offered the right-wing crowd a raised fist of solidarity, just one of many Republican legislators who offered their support. (He would soon be running from the same people.)

Far-right militia organizations like Oath Keepers and far-right fight clubs like Proud Boys attended the rally before marching to the Capitol, where they committed violent acts against Capitol Police. They targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. They broke into the Capitol, chasing legislators, Republican and Democratic alike, into hiding.

They broke things. They stole things. They defecated in the halls of Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump and begged him to call off the mob. McCarthy knew that they’d only listen to Trump.

Hundreds if not thousands of these criminals have since been convicted of crimes and are serving time in prison.

The New York Times reported Thursday that McCarthy has agreed to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s demand that the newly empowered Republican-led House investigate Nancy Pelosi’s involvement in the insurrection. Not Trump’s. Pelosi’s. Greene and McCarthy intend to investigate one of the victims.

Let that sink in.

These people are not serious about legislating. They will do anything to avoid responsibility.

Chev Scott

Winston-Salem