The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Republican warnings
Republicans are constantly warning us of the evils of socialism and communism, which will apparently happen if we give one more cent to poor people.
But I think we’re in more danger from Republicanism.
Right now Republicans are insisting that we reopen the economy even if we’re not vaccinated. And they’re insisting that even private businesses won’t be allowed to require vaccination passports — an infringement on the rights of business owners.
Republicans are also forbidding schools from requiring COVID vaccinations when they reopen.
They’re setting us up for more death — and we’re supposed to just ignore that. I guess when people start dying in higher numbers, we’re supposed to pretend it’s not happening.
And for what — to own President Biden? Or to keep the economy humming?
Whatever their philosophy is, it hinges on their money being more important than other people’s lives. I don’t think that’s a philosophy I can get behind.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Predictions
I predict the American people will continue to vote for those who have charisma and personality rather than voting for those who have godly principles.
I predict American people will continue voting for those who spend money irresponsibly.
I predict we will run out money for Social Security and other programs due to our leaders’ spending.
I predict America will experience starvation like other nations.
I predict our nation will continue to be immoral and vote for communists and socialists.
I predict God’s judgment is coming to America.
I pray our nation will repent and turn back to God and his principles to avoid these predictions.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
Caring for life
As in the July 17 letter “A tragic correlation,” anti-choice activists love to hijack conversations about poor children, animal abuse or anything else they can to talk about fetuses. They’re obsessed with them. We can’t unite to feed hungry children or save tortured animals because we have to talk about their hobbyhorse instead. They won’t work with us until we agree with them that tiny zygotes that can’t think or feel are the worst victims of all and more important than actual born living creatures.
But there’s one victim they never want to discuss: women forced to give birth against their will. It doesn’t matter if these women became pregnant because they were raped or because they were seduced by smooth-talkers who then don’t give a damn about them; it doesn’t matter if being forced to give birth will destroy their lives and leave them wallowing in abject poverty and despair. It doesn’t matter that some of these women will give in to despair and kill themselves. Anti-choice activists have no sympathy for these actual, living human beings — they’re deserving of nothing but scorn and punishment. That’ll teach them to have sex.
It’s easy to speak up for zygotes that cost nothing to support. Anybody can do that. Caring about messy, born life may ask for something material, like time or money.
Cherry Baynes
Winston-Salem
Gaining ground
Like talent, wealth is unevenly distributed. Politicians buy votes by claiming to correct this imbalance, calling it taxation. But if taxes are too high, the rich leave the country and take their money with them (“capital flight”).
So, in Russia and Venezuela, politicians confiscated money and property under physical threat and redistributed it (“socialism”).
More drastically, in 1789 France, the wealthy were murdered and their property taken (that’s called revolution).
In the U.S., capitalism has permitted a gradual and (mostly) peaceful redistribution of wealth as the rich invest and pay wages; so far, this has worked rather well, and many poorer men have become wealthy (Jeff Bezos once repaired tractors; he started Amazon in a garage). But Marx’s belief that capitalism is “not a fair deal,” as expressed in the July 7 letter “Work ethic,” is gaining ground, and America may soon see capital flight, coercive socialism or revolution, courtesy of our political leaders. Which of those three would be preferable?