The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I predict American people will continue voting for those who spend money irresponsibly.

I predict we will run out money for Social Security and other programs due to our leaders’ spending.

I predict America will experience starvation like other nations.

I predict our nation will continue to be immoral and vote for communists and socialists.

I predict God’s judgment is coming to America.

I pray our nation will repent and turn back to God and his principles to avoid these predictions.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

Caring for life

As in the July 17 letter “A tragic correlation,” anti-choice activists love to hijack conversations about poor children, animal abuse or anything else they can to talk about fetuses. They’re obsessed with them. We can’t unite to feed hungry children or save tortured animals because we have to talk about their hobbyhorse instead. They won’t work with us until we agree with them that tiny zygotes that can’t think or feel are the worst victims of all and more important than actual born living creatures.