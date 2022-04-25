The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Russia’s needless war

Russia’s invasion has brought great terror and devastation to Ukraine over the past two months and sent 5 million, mostly women and children, to safety outside that country. We see daily evidence of war crimes, the bodies of butchered and sometimes raped civilians scattered on streets and hurriedly buried in mass graves as undisciplined Russian troops take out their anger against innocent Ukrainians who have fought valiantly to maintain their independence.

The Russian military, one of the largest in the world, has failed miserably thus far, thanks to poor coordination of its ground and air forces, an inability to conduct cross-country operations, bungled planning and execution of its supply movements, and the low morale of its soldiers. After being pushed out of Kyiv, it has had to regroup and resort to a brutal “scorched earth” policy to beat back a determined, rag-tag Ukrainian army and to try to pulverize towns and cities through missile strikes and bombardment into submission. It has had at least 15,000 of its troops killed, suffered nearly twice as many casualties, had seven generals slain, lost 753 tanks and nearly 2,000 combat vehicles, and seen its flagship cruiser, the pride of its Navy, destroyed.

Perhaps this needless war will come to an end when more Russian women see their husbands and sons arrive home in body bags, as they did during Russia’s occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s. Until then, we will have to continue to witness the agony of Ukrainians every single day that passes.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Bad roads

Who wants to join in a class action lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem for its failure to properly maintain the city roads (downtown and in residential areas)? Damages are: a) increased vehicle maintenance cost to vehicle owners related to tires, front-end alignment, suspension, etc., resulting from the poorly maintained roadways; b) mental and emotional distress to vehicle owners due to being forced to drive on said roadways; c) creation of dangerous conditions for vehicle operators and passengers; d) obtaining funds via real property taxes and vehicle taxes under false pretenses; and e) discrimination against vehicle and real property owners.

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Front-page news

Cows? That’s your April 22 top-of-the-front-page story (“Cows get moo-ving after wreck”)?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. We just discovered that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was going to urge former President Trump to resign for fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection until he chickened out. The N.C. Highway Patrol just released videotape of Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s traffic stop last month.

If you want a local angle, we’re still in need of affordable housing. We’re in the middle of the RiverRun Film Festival. Friday was Earth Day, for goodness sake.

F. Ross Johnson was right, wasn’t he?

We need more news, not more cow patties.

Robert Collis

Winston-Salem

Most qualified

I am writing this letter to urge voters to vote for Dan Robertson for Davie County clerk of court.

I have known Dan for nearly 50 years. We graduated from Davie High School and we attended UNC-Chapel Hill together. Dan went on to law school and has been a practicing attorney in several states since graduating from law school.

Serving in both Davie and Davidson counties, Dan has experience in criminal, civil, juvenile, estate and special proceeding matters heard by the clerk. He is knowledgeable about the court system and would strive to ensure its integrity. Dan is familiar with the N.C. General Statutes and can accurately interpret them to the letter of the law.

Retired Clerk of Court Ellen Drechsler endorses Dan for this position, which demonstrates her confidence in his abilities to successfully continue providing the citizens of Davie County the same level of professional service she demonstrated under her administration.

Dan was general counsel for the Bank of the Carolinas. In that capacity, he was responsible for all legal matters involving the bank. He worked closely with the human resources supervisor on all HR matters, including hiring, firings, evaluations, all required legal notices to employees and handling employment matters for the bank. Dan’s responsibilities as general counsel ensure that he is the most qualified candidate to efficiently run the clerk’s office.

I ask that you join me in voting for Dan Robertson for our next Davie County clerk of court. Dan is the man for the job.

Alice Hanes

Mocksville