The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Too many guns

Last week, our lovely town of Kernersville was shocked by a random shooting that killed an innocent 14-year-old boy who was visiting the park with his family (“Boy fatally shot at park,” Nov. 19). We can call this an accident. Or a one-off occurrence. But that's really not the case since we, as a community, have allowed it to happen.

And it certainly won't be the case when it happens again — and it will happen again. Because with every passing day, we allow more guns to be owned. We allow more people to carry them without training. We allow more kids to have access to their parents' guns or stolen guns, because there are few limits.

As an individual you may think you have the freedom to carry any weapon you like, but those freedoms now infringe on my right to feel safe when I go to a community park for a walk.

When our town is overrun with guns (for whatever reason people want to own them) there is no way to ensure my safety because there's just entirely too many around to escape. How many more lives need to be lost before we're willing to come together and find a place for meaningful gun control?

Tracy Stottler