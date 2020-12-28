The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A written account
Congratulations to the Journal for providing its readers with a written account of our current world (“My predictions” Dec. 22) that is even more frightening, outrageous and false than The War of the Worlds phenomenon from 1938.
On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio drama series Mercury Theatre, directed and narrated by actor and filmmaker Orson Wells, performed a live broadcast of the novel "The War of the Worlds" by English author H.G. Wells. It was presented in such a way that it was interrupted by “live reports” that aliens from Mars were attacking cities up and down the East Coast, including New York City, where people are “dropping like flies.” Although it’s been disputed, reports at the time claimed that tens of thousands of listeners panicked, believing that the world really was being invaded by Martians.
A major difference between this event and the letter “My predictions” is that the invasion of the world by Martians was believed by only tens of thousands, whereas the distortions described in “My predictions” are believed by millions of misinformed Americans. To quote our current president, “sad, very sad."
Ronald Oppenheim
Winston-Salem
Conservative, not authoritarian
Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, Sens. Margaret Chase Smith, Everett Dirksen, Bob Dole, Alan Simpson, John McCain, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Govs. James Martin and James Holshouser. In my judgment, most of these politicians were conservative but not authoritarian. They were influential Republicans who put democracy first.
I am a Democrat who believes in a strong two-party system with appropriate checks and balances. We desperately need the debates and bargaining that are vital to a robust, well-functioning democracy. Name-calling and libelous accusations have replaced respectful debates.
Those days of respectful debates and bargaining are gone because the present Republican Party is not concerned with what is best for the people. It seems to me that maintaining control and power are more important than insuring our democracy will continue to exist.
I am not a political analyst, but I do have ideas about the changes. The passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act and the Republican “Southern Strategy” to stir discontent among white voters were competing approaches. Strom Thurmond, Jesse Helms and their fellow travelers were welcomed into the Republican Party with open arms. Racially motivated gerrymandering and voter suppression have become predictable policies for Republican-dominated state governments. Democracy is not as important as maintaining white privilege and control.
North Carolina has been a national leader in deliberately fashioning laws to disenfranchise Black voters. Around mid-century, white citizens will be the minority race. Could the changes be a coincidence?
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
No matter what
Lately liberals have floated the idea that perhaps Supreme Court appointments should not be for life, but for shorter terms, say 18 years. That, they suggest, would make the appointments less weighty; the appointment of a justice who seems more doctrinaire than usual would be less threatening to people who oppose their appointment. “This is only temporary; we’ll have our turn,” they might think.
The overblown hysteria associated with outgoing President Trump’s election loss and President-elect Joe Biden’s win suggests otherwise. Some people are going to lose their minds no matter what happens.
It’s only four years, friends. You get to run another candidate in 2024 — with hope, one who has a little more credibility and intellect and a little less following among the white supremacist and tin-hat crowd.
Mack Ferguson