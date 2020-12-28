The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A written account

Congratulations to the Journal for providing its readers with a written account of our current world (“My predictions” Dec. 22) that is even more frightening, outrageous and false than The War of the Worlds phenomenon from 1938.

On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio drama series Mercury Theatre, directed and narrated by actor and filmmaker Orson Wells, performed a live broadcast of the novel "The War of the Worlds" by English author H.G. Wells. It was presented in such a way that it was interrupted by “live reports” that aliens from Mars were attacking cities up and down the East Coast, including New York City, where people are “dropping like flies.” Although it’s been disputed, reports at the time claimed that tens of thousands of listeners panicked, believing that the world really was being invaded by Martians.