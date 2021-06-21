The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Proud to be an American
On June 17, President Biden tweeted: We cannot rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled — for every one of us, in every corner of this nation. That is the meaning of Juneteenth.
I’m sorry, but I just can’t imagine his predecessor tweeting anything so gracious and true.
I’m so grateful that we have a president now who can sincerely and intelligently talk about Juneteenth and who can face Russian President Vladimir Putin without performing some act of fealty toward him. This is how you put America first.
Biden reminds me of why I feel proud to be an American.
Sammy Choate
Winston-Salem
Creating a dialogue
I was surprised to read that two activist groups condemned Lynn Felder’s play “Our Time” A Conversation in Black and White” as one that promotes white supremacy and describes calls to “just get along” as naïve (“Activists criticize play’s approach on race relations,” June 12).
In the written program, Felder shared her hope that “this play will help start dialogue that will lead to greater mutual respect and understanding in Winston-Salem.” In our polarized society where people are frequently vilified and “cancelled,” this piece offers our community an invitation to talk to one another and not just to those we agree with. Rather, it is an invitation to have honest, respectful and important conversations with people who think very differently from us.
As a psychologist, I know that empathy and the ability to truly listen are powerful change agents. Once we can start to see those who have opposing (and often painful and troubling) viewpoints as human, we are better able to push for needed change.
The book “Rising Out of Hatred” by Eli Saslow is a powerful example of how one man created space to listen after learning that his friend (Derek Black) was a prominent white supremacist. Continuing to engage him ultimately shifted Derek’s perspective (and actions) dramatically.
I commend Felder for taking the time to listen to people of varying perspectives/experiences and inviting further dialogue with those who have criticized her work. Our community would be stronger if more of us would do the same.
Suzanne C. Danhauer
Winston-Salem
It’s not a
mystery
Why is it that some in Congress are making it hard for some citizens to vote? Why are they not trying to work in a bipartisan fashion for infrastructure, which we all agree we need? Why are they saying that the Jan. 6 event at our Capitol was just a legitimate protest when we all watched a violent riot? Why do they believe there was rampant fraud at the polls in 2020 when all states were legally certified by their secretaries of state?
Why do they say there is fraud only in the states that the former president lost?
I’m no Nancy Drew, but this is not a mystery. The answer lies with the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president, Fox News and certain members of Congress have manipulated their supporters with misinformation on a grand scale. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others are desperate to stay in power, no matter the truth, and they’re afraid if they don’t adhere to the shameful policies being put out, they will lose their vote by those people who have chosen to believe their misinformation.
If you’re tired of hearing this misinformation and feel we need both Republicans and Democrats in Congress who are willing to stand up for the truth and fairness to all people, then pay attention to the candidates who are running for Congress in 2022. No matter the party, vote for integrity!
Laura Young
Winston-Salem
Public
servants
Where are the public servants who were once leaders of both political parties? Most appear to have been replaced by hucksters and crooks.
It is time for all Americans to encourage potential public servants to run for office, then support their elections and praise them for doing a good job. We need to stop the endless whining, hate and falsehoods that are suffocating our democracy.
Democracy requires our hard work to survive and grow.
Every American will pay a high price if authoritarians take control of our country.
Our grandparents and great-grandparents fought to save America. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to do our parts to save their future.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem