The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

As a psychologist, I know that empathy and the ability to truly listen are powerful change agents. Once we can start to see those who have opposing (and often painful and troubling) viewpoints as human, we are better able to push for needed change.

The book “Rising Out of Hatred” by Eli Saslow is a powerful example of how one man created space to listen after learning that his friend (Derek Black) was a prominent white supremacist. Continuing to engage him ultimately shifted Derek’s perspective (and actions) dramatically.

I commend Felder for taking the time to listen to people of varying perspectives/experiences and inviting further dialogue with those who have criticized her work. Our community would be stronger if more of us would do the same.

Suzanne C. Danhauer

Winston-Salem

