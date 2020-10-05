The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The simple difference

President Trump and many Republicans within his inner circle have now contracted the coronavirus. His PR people say, “This proves it can happen to anyone,” but it only seems to “happen to anyone” who ignores safety protocols.

Endangering people

President Trump said he “got to meet” some of the soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital before he subjected his Secret Service detachment and some hospital personnel to COVID-19 when he went for a ride to wave at his supporters (“Trump says ‘I get it,’ then goes for drive,” Oct. 5). Let me be clear, this is not Trump showing his support for these people; his acts and actions exhibit deliberate indifference for the health and well-being of these people. It seems to me he wants the people to extract inferences from what he does as him being a caring person. This is problematic and is not supported by his above acts and actions.