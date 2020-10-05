The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The simple difference
President Trump and many Republicans within his inner circle have now contracted the coronavirus. His PR people say, “This proves it can happen to anyone,” but it only seems to “happen to anyone” who ignores safety protocols.
There’s been no comparable situation with prominent Democrats.
Trump makes fun of former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask as if it’s a bad thing, but Biden didn't spend the weekend in Walter Reed Hospital.
If Trump doesn’t understand the simple difference, now demonstrated on the world stage, between taking precautions and not, then he’s not qualified to be president. It’s truly that simple.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Endangering people
President Trump said he “got to meet” some of the soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital before he subjected his Secret Service detachment and some hospital personnel to COVID-19 when he went for a ride to wave at his supporters (“Trump says ‘I get it,’ then goes for drive,” Oct. 5). Let me be clear, this is not Trump showing his support for these people; his acts and actions exhibit deliberate indifference for the health and well-being of these people. It seems to me he wants the people to extract inferences from what he does as him being a caring person. This is problematic and is not supported by his above acts and actions.
He said he now understands the virus, yet only demonstrates an arrogance that does not support him having any understanding. Since the beginning of the virus, he has given out inaccurate and misleading information. He seems to always to be disputing the truth of what medically trained people are saying and making light of the virus. Notwithstanding, here we are with more than 210,000 dead and no end in sight.
He has created popular beliefs that are widely held by many and contrary to the reality of the virus. These beliefs reflect misconceptions and have created real problems. We have serious problems and need serious people to solve them. Unless bankruptcy would fix the problem, Trump does not know what to do.
George Sage
Winston-Salem
My father's hope
My father was a poor boy from one of the poorest counties in Mississippi. When the Depression struck, his father told him he could no longer support him, and was sending him to a brother, Daddy’s uncle Tim, who had a secure job as a Memphis fireman. He finished high school and became an electrician, working for others while attending night school to earn a master’s license.
Then, licensed as a master electrician, he started a business of his own. He and a couple of employees did mostly small jobs around town — wiring old houses for air conditioning, occasionally actually wiring a new house. His big opportunity came when Bullard Electric won the contract for a huge new subdivision in east Memphis.
When the job was over, the contractor paid off all his subcontractors except the electrician, then went bankrupt and killed himself. There went my father’s hope for a comfortable retirement. He could only fall back on Social Security and money that I would pass on to them regularly.
Daddy always thought Franklin D. Roosevelt was the greatest of the presidents. He knew that had it not been for Roosevelt, he might never have risen above poverty in Mississippi, with no income at all in old age. After he died, my mother gave me a small plastic figurine of FDR, standing tall. She said Daddy always kept it by his bedside.
I wonder. How many people today will die with a little icon of President Trump beside their bed?
Roger A. Bullard
Winston-Salem
The loser
When my daughter was asked if she had watched the presidential debate Tuesday, she simply stated that it is obvious that whichever candidate wins, the loser will be the American people. She pretty well said it all.
Fred Barton
King
