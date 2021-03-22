The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Juiced

Regarding “Muscadine juice may be offered at schools” (March 15):

How should I approach my state representative to require my product be used in all North Carolina public schools, colleges and universities? How much should I give to my rep’s campaign for them to push my bill through the legislature? One can see the remarkable benefits of having a readily available test market of young students to tweak products for broader distribution, not to mention a captive audience.

Would I need to promise my representative a percentage when I turn a profit? If so, how much is customary? And why stop with public schools? Why not other state institutions, or even private schools? If not, why not?

I doubt my product would need nearly the sugar that muscadines require to make it palatable to children, but should I cap total sugars to 36 grams like Welch’s grape or to 41 grams, like Pepsi? What is the appropriate level of sugar acceptable to the N.C. legislature for our youth to absorb while trying to sit still in class?