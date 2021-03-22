The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Juiced
Regarding “Muscadine juice may be offered at schools” (March 15):
How should I approach my state representative to require my product be used in all North Carolina public schools, colleges and universities? How much should I give to my rep’s campaign for them to push my bill through the legislature? One can see the remarkable benefits of having a readily available test market of young students to tweak products for broader distribution, not to mention a captive audience.
Would I need to promise my representative a percentage when I turn a profit? If so, how much is customary? And why stop with public schools? Why not other state institutions, or even private schools? If not, why not?
I doubt my product would need nearly the sugar that muscadines require to make it palatable to children, but should I cap total sugars to 36 grams like Welch’s grape or to 41 grams, like Pepsi? What is the appropriate level of sugar acceptable to the N.C. legislature for our youth to absorb while trying to sit still in class?
Seriously, supporting local products is important, but using our students as guinea pigs while mandating schools support a special interest is neither healthy for children nor democracy. Better to support local growers by putting real kitchens back in schools, cooking healthy local produce, instead of prepackaged Franken-food.
Why is it that those who resent taxes for public schools will always find it so very convenient when they want to use them for their own benefit?
Kara Larrabee
Pfafftown
A shot of optimism
I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Sunday, March 14, in the mass vaccination event provided at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds by Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Health Department.
I was impressed by the excellent organization, warmth of the personnel and overall ease of the process. I was particularly impacted by the sight of multiple providers, staff and volunteers from the three sponsoring organizations working seamlessly together for our community’s highest good.
Participating in this process did not only increase my overall sense of personal well-being; it also renewed my hope that as a city, a state and a nation we can come together to find solutions for the numerous challenges we currently face.
Doreen Hughes
Winston-Salem
Tax-cut truths
Cal Thomas used clever wordplay to push the false narrative that Trump’s tax cuts resulted in tremendous job creation (“Now come the tax increases from Biden” March 19). Thomas wrote, “It doesn’t matter to them (Democrats) that the Trump tax cuts produced tremendous economic results for businesses that then create jobs and hire workers.”
If Thomas’ statement were true, then he would have written that the tax cuts for businesses then created jobs and they hired workers. The tax cuts did, in fact, produce tremendous economic results for businesses where certain major beneficiaries of the tax cuts then used the windfall primarily for stock buybacks, executive bonuses, debt reduction and smaller $1,000 bonuses for certain employees so the employees wouldn’t complain.
By changing word tenses in his statement, Thomas acknowledges that the tax cuts did not actually create jobs and hire workers, but in theory the tax cuts should have.
What’s in it for Thomas and people like Thomas to keep pushing the big lie that the tax cuts in 2017 resulted in tremendous job creation?
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington
Protecting gray wolves
Gray wolves in the lower 48 states are in dire straits — and the Biden administration must take action to protect the species.
The Trump administration stripped away federal protections for the species by removing it from the endangered species list. The move went into effect at the start of this year — and we’re already seeing the devastating consequences of that decision.
In the first wolf hunt since gray wolves lost federal protections, hunters slaughtered nearly one out of every five gray wolves in Wisconsin — in less than 60 hours. The wolf hunt in Wisconsin is a devastating case study that shows gray wolves suffer when the species is put under state control.
Seth Coffey
Lexington