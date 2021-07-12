The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Put up or shut up
Unsurprisingly, the announcement that we fell short of the vaccination goal of 70% by July 4 received a thunderous applause at CPAC, the annual Republican convention. Reading this gave me an idea.
Let’s set a date, say, Sept. 30, to get vaccinated. Anyone who does not have at least their first shot by then can still get vaccinated, but it will cost them. Let’s say $1,000. Also, anyone who does not get vaccinated by then and subsequently contracts COVID or a variant thereof will not be covered by their insurance for treatment and must show proof of ability to pay prior to treatment.
No one is being forced to get vaccinated; it’s completely everyone’s individual choice. They can choose to believe it’s a hoax and not do so. But, like every choice in life, there are consequences to their decision.
Then we will see if their objection is really a principled stance or just another excuse to wallow in the feel-good fantasy of fake victimhood and pretend outrage.
The problem is that we’ve allowed these supercilious dupes to drag out this game too long without anteing up. They’ve had long enough to do the right thing — they've even been incentivized to do so. Now it’s time to put up or shut up.
As a bonus, we can then take the money we are putting behind our vaccination program and put it toward addressing other hoaxes like climate change, gravity and the spherical shape of the Earth.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
Still wearing a mask
I am writing in response to "CDC relaxes school mask guidance: Local expert says masks are still good idea at start of school” (July 10).
As someone who works in health care, I am required to wear a mask at all times per my hospital’s policy. If and when the community rate of COVID becomes very low and vaccine rates increase in all age groups, I still plan to wear a mask as part of my practice.
I work primarily in pediatrics and in prior years I would get several upper-respiratory infections each year, but since the COVID pandemic began, I have been free from any illness. I agree with the article that relaxing mask guidance may encourage vaccination, but I fear that those who wish to get the vaccine will receive it and those who are against the vaccine will likely not wear a mask regardless of the guidelines. For this reason, I will continue to wear my mask and encourage my family and friends to do the same to protect themselves and those around them.
Alexander Fender
Winston-Salem
Loser
Surely they know better. They must be desperate beyond all understanding.
Former President Trump lost the 2020 election, popular vote and Electoral College vote. He also cost Republicans their Senate majority.
He’s an immoral imposter and a liar and a conspiracy theorist. And at CPAC, they ate him up. They worshiped him. (They also cheered that President Biden hasn’t met his vaccination goal — in essence, cheering that more Americans will die. But that’s another topic.)
Is this the best Republicans can do? Do they want to lose again? I say, “Go for it.”
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
Enough damage
I am confused and do not understand.
I thought we were done with former President Trump. He wants to be president again. Has he not done enough damage to our country and the people who are trying to get their lives back? Does he not know of the people who died while he was in office?
What do the people who follow him see in him? Maybe those who have hatred in their hearts and souls think they will rule this country. They seem to like to carry their guns, knives and clubs and leave their marks of destruction and lies.
It is very troublesome to see how this is still happening. We need peace, hope, caring and kindness. Wake up, Republicans. Stop this war we are having. If you cannot do your job, get out of Washington, D.C., and let people who can bring healing back to our country do their job. Three strikes and you’re out. We need a better team.
James Fleming
Clemmons