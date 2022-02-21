The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Believers
For all who believe our children should receive a good education, don’t ban books.
For all who believe in banning abortion, adopt a child.
For those who don’t believe in universal health care, demand businesses and corporations provide their employees the same health care our Congress gets.
For those who don’t believe in gun control, I hope no one in your family is killed by a gun. For those who don’t believe in vaccines and masks, extra prayers for you.
For those who believe people don’t want to work, help provide affordable housing and transportation and see what happens.
Hopefully, all believe in criminal justice reform so families can be together again.
Patty Weisz
Winston-Salem
The city’s restaurant
It is difficult for me to understand how the city can justify spending $750,000, probably more, of the taxpayers’ money to provide Union Station with the proper space and equipment to support a restaurant (“Cost for restaurant climbs,” Feb. 16).
I know nothing about the restaurant business, but on the face of it, the cost seems exorbitant. We have restaurants all over the city and I find it hard to believe that it is usual for them spend three quarters of million dollars for equipment. They do, of course, have to buy or rent the buildings they use. But in this case, the building will be provided. I could find nothing in the news article that said there would be plans for the operator of the new restaurant to pay back any portion of this cost.
Regardless of the fact that the taxpayers would be footing most, if not all, of the fixed costs, none of the restaurateurs in the city seem to have shown any interest in operating one in the depot. Perhaps they do not consider it a viable business opportunity. In fact, the only organization that has shown any interest is a company that runs a catering business and also operates a food truck. I wonder if its owners know anything about operating a restaurant.
It would be nice to have a pleasant sit-down restaurant in that part of town, but at what cost? So far, this seems to have all the earmarks of a political boondoggle.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
Rents go up
Yet another group of apartments has been sold (“Forsyth apartments sold,” Feb. 17). When will it end? They get sold and the rents go up — substantially. We who live in apartments have become anxious as to if/when our complex will be sold. We need to feel safe, that we will not be next on the chopping block.
We need affordable housing instead of buyers who do not care who we are or what our needs are or what we can afford to pay. What recourse do we have?
Betsy Clauser
Winston-Salem
Biblical principles
In response to the Feb. 20 letter “Contributors,” I must say the writer was right on target. Our nation has a spiritual problem and if we don’t return to biblical principles, our nation will further decline and become more violent. We need leaders who will stand for biblical principles in their policymaking. It’s not whether you are a Republican or Democrat, but whether you stand for biblical principles in your decision-making and whether your life shows it.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
Disagreements
Why is every disagreement “an assault on” something or “a war on” something? Can’t we just say we disagree, then discuss it?
Robert Minard
Winston-Salem
Journal bias
Republican supporters write letters accusing the Journal of bias. I think they are correct — the Journal is biased, but toward honest reporting and maintaining our democracy. It is biased toward all citizens, not just evangelical, heterosexual, white Christians. The Journal’s coverage is patriotic, both with the news and the paper’s opinions. The Journal publishes opinion letters, and these can be hard right or hard left, but the paper itself is in the middle, where it should be.
The Republican-geared news outlets are committed to one political party and not the country as a whole. They present propaganda as news. They intentionally deceive people for their party’s benefit. This is the style of news used in dictatorships and communist nations. If I had to pick one source of daily news, it would be the Journal, and I would be well-informed.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem