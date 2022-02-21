The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I know nothing about the restaurant business, but on the face of it, the cost seems exorbitant. We have restaurants all over the city and I find it hard to believe that it is usual for them spend three quarters of million dollars for equipment. They do, of course, have to buy or rent the buildings they use. But in this case, the building will be provided. I could find nothing in the news article that said there would be plans for the operator of the new restaurant to pay back any portion of this cost.

Regardless of the fact that the taxpayers would be footing most, if not all, of the fixed costs, none of the restaurateurs in the city seem to have shown any interest in operating one in the depot. Perhaps they do not consider it a viable business opportunity. In fact, the only organization that has shown any interest is a company that runs a catering business and also operates a food truck. I wonder if its owners know anything about operating a restaurant.

It would be nice to have a pleasant sit-down restaurant in that part of town, but at what cost? So far, this seems to have all the earmarks of a political boondoggle.

Herbert Osmon

Winston-Salem

