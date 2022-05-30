The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Consider your words

We live in a lovely community in a state evenly divided politically. I wish the Journal's editors and letter writers would refrain from broadly smearing one party or the other. We do not need to divide, anger and insult our neighbors and fellow citizens.

By using language that says "all Republicans/Democrats believe x, y or z," we are alienating ourselves from half the people we see every day. State your opinion, argue your point, but please, stop denigrating the other side in broad strokes.

The next time you go to work, a meeting, church or dinner out, chances are even that you will be sitting next to someone you have just insulted. You may not know what they think, but they remember what you wrote. Let's go into this election year building community.

Diana Hellebush

Winston-Salem

All children

I mourn for those children whose lives were lost in Uvalde, Texas. I mourn for all children who are lost.

There must be a way to protect our children from mad killers without giving up all of our rights. I agree that it falls on Republican legislators — the legislators I've so often supported — to find a way to accomplish this.

Get to work.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Please

A friend of mine has a 6-year-old who asked him, “Did you hear about what happened in Texas?”

If 6-year-olds are old enough to hear about what happened in Texas, they’re old enough to understand that some kids have two daddies — and it’s not their job or their parents’ job to complain about it.

Please, Republicans, stop messing with people’s lives. Stop trying to indoctrinate them in your religious beliefs. Let people live their lives. Please.

Alice Jordan

Winston-Salem

A frightening result

Of all the primary election results, the one that frightens me the most is candidate Sarah Absher, who won the most votes for the at-large seats in the Republican primary for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board.

“Social emotional learning is a vehicle for Marxism,” she said in a video, according to “3 school board incumbents advance” (May 18).

Social emotional learning teaches children to care about other children’s feelings. That’s a lesson that can be found in the Bible.

How is that Marxism? Was it Marxism when Jesus said, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”?

Anytime we’re asked to think about someone besides ourselves, conservatives call it “Marxism.” So either Jesus was a Marxist or Karl Marx was a Christian. Either way, neither would have found acceptance in today’s Republican Party.

I hope Absher loses in November. We don’t need more political activism in our school board, we need less. We need a school board that will advocate for the good of the students, not their partisan political philosophies. Absher sounds too extreme for our school board.

Mary Toliver

Winston-Salem

Blame game

Inflation is at a 40-year high.

Corporate profits are at a 50-year high.

That means that corporations could lower their prices, but they're profiting on our misery instead.

But sure, blame it on President Biden if that makes you feel righteous.

Hal Spence

Winston-Salem

Traffic woes

I have a comment regarding the traffic situation during the Paul McCartney concert (“Concert traffic delays scrutinized,” May 24). I empathize with those stuck in traffic. Although I did not attend this concert, I have been stuck in traffic many times trying to get to Wake Forest University basketball games where there was only a fraction of the number of people who attended the concert.

I think this situation underscores the need for the city and the university to take a hard look at how traffic is handled with these events. Yes, coming early is prudent, but it shouldn't take a detailed knowledge of city streets to get to the venue.

If we are going to hold these events, we need to be more accommodating.

Marion Tuttle

Winston-Salem