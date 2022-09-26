The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

States’ rights?

What happened to states’ rights? Republicans take away a woman’s right to choose, and say “states should decide” — and then Sen. Lindsay Graham’s federal bill hypocritically slaps that in the face.

They say the Constitution clearly states “life” should be protected, but forget the next word is “liberty.” There is no “liberty” being hitched to taking care of a child under horrendous circumstances. The only federal bill pertaining to abortion should be child care. There is no “life” or “liberty” in a continuously expensive and dangerous world, churning babies onto an assembly line of pain and suffering. We must always balance the rights of states and federalism, but to flagrantly disregard public sentiment flies in the face of our democratic principles.

In Texas — Texas — six in 10 voters support access to abortion “in all or most cases.” What is the point of proclaiming states’ rights anymore? Both parties believe their mandates supersede the will of the people. When will we actually have a properly represented democratic republic? The election wasn’t stolen; truth and sanity were. We are being stripped of freedoms and the right to pursue happiness. “There ain’t no rest for the wicked ...”

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

A bad recipe

I am very disappointed that you have taken some of my favorite comics from the paper. “Curtis,” “Zits” and “Lola” brightened my day!

Shame on you and your owner! You shrink your staff, starve your readers of what they enjoy and magically believe that advertisers will flock to your pages! It is a recipe for self-destruction.

Sharon Johe

Lewisville

Duke’s dodge

Your Sept. 14 article “NC utilities panel hears Duke Energy CO2 plan” deals with an important decision the NC Utilities Commission must make by Dec. 31. It’s hard for most folks to get excited about commission hearings, so I’ll cut to the chase:

Duke’s proposed carbon plan will cost you more and pollute the air more than the plans drafted by other groups testifying before the commission.

Duke used a sophisticated software package to model its plan. That’s terrific, but it artificially capped how much new solar and wind its software could allow. That means its plan includes new fossil fuel power plants.

Groups testifying in this case ran the same software Duke used, but without arbitrarily limiting wind and solar. Unsurprisingly, the model then dropped the fossil fuel plants and recommended more renewables, plus batteries for reliability.

There are two important things many Duke customers don’t know: First, renewable sources like wind and solar are now the cheapest way to generate electricity. Second, Duke gets paid according to how much it invests in things. That means there is a perverse incentive for Duke to overspend on expensive infrastructure, for which it will be compensated handsomely.

The Utilities Commission will rule on this plan soon, but in the long term, we need the N.C. legislature to change how we do business with Duke. A utility company shouldn’t be paid more for making things more expensive. It should be paid more for making things safer, more reliable and cheaper.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Trade

I’ll trade you an “Argyle Sweater,” a “Close to Home,” a “Pickles” and a “Crabgrass” for a “Zits.”

David Head

Mount Airy

Favorites gone

I was shocked and dismayed to learn you dumped all but two of my favorite comics, apparently without much consideration for us readers. You’ve even gotten rid of the children’s comics “Slylock Fox” and “Comics for Kids,” with “Spot six differences between these panels.” They were always the favorite thing of my daughter and me on a Sunday morning. Then on top of that, you minimized the ones you kept to a point that is hardly legible.

In making such a drastic change, you should have gotten input from your readers, letting them vote their choice. I for one would be willing to pay a bit more to save them.

I can no longer look forward to sitting on my porch in the morning with my cup of coffee and getting some comic relief after reading about all the shootings, scandals, COVID deaths and just the current state of the world. I wish you would reconsider.

Robert Wykle

Tobaccoville