The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Jesus’ commands to love God and love your neighbor as yourself sum up the Ten Commandments that God gave Moses in the Old Testament (Jesus did not give them as the letter writer states). It astounds me that groups of people can say they are all about Jesus’ commands of love but then still use deceptive tactics to try to disrupt and then change agreed-upon Moravian approaches to life and faith in order to get what they want — which has nothing to do with love and everything to do with power and control.

Yes, Christians need to read and study all the Bible to strive to understand it in how we live and treat our fellow human beings with love, grace, mercy and peace, which is part and parcel of what the Bible is all about, culminating in Jesus. That is the essential. We can’t just pick this or that passage out and hold it up above all others over and against someone whom we see as “sinful,” and then try to legislate our understanding. That doesn’t reflect the love that Jesus models. To do so is in no way loving.

Bradley Bennett

Winston-Salem

Presidents and veterans

In comments on Veterans Day, President Biden said that the nation’s military veterans were “the spine of America.”