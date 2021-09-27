The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Perhaps the writer can tell me how “conservatives” are so pro-life but refuse mask and vaccine mandates. Or perhaps how they can reconcile their belief that being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated is a violation of their rights over their own bodies but it is perfectly acceptable to legislate a woman’s right to control her body.

Employee vaccination

The Sept. 22 Journal headline read, “375 Novant employees face firing” if not vaccinated. Novant’s serious, and rightfully so. That’s a lot, but only 1.4% of its total workforce. A letter to the Readers’ Forum in the same issue, “Safe to return,” refers to that individual’s dental practice not requiring employees to be vaccinated, citing employee privacy issues. The author’s point was that the practice was not particularly concerned about employee vaccination.

I recently broke off one of my front teeth. After digesting the current COVID information, I called the periodontist’s office that was to do my implant and asked a simple question: Are the dentist and his assistant vaccinated? I am 72 and have several health issues that compromise me. I was told that the policy of their practice and the ADA (American Dental Association) did not allow them to disclose the personal health records of individuals. I rephrased my request: Can you assure me that whoever works on my teeth are vaccinated and I don’t care what their names are? The response was, no, that is personal medical information, but we can reschedule you for a “better” time in the future, or if you prefer you can go to another practice.