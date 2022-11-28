The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Find a compromise

In the time since the Journal reported on the budget impasse between Forsyth Humane Society and Forsyth County commissioners (“Animal shelter contract in jeopardy,” Nov. 5), FHS has made responsible and reasonable adjustments to its funding request. Sadly, commissioners seem to resist realistic compromise. This may force FHS to dissolve its contract to manage the shelter if an agreement is not reached.

I encourage commissioners to visit our shelter on a busy day, particularly when there is no room to accommodate all the incoming animals. If they have an ounce of humanity, they will quickly realize we cannot backtrack on the tremendous progress FHS has made moving our county from a shameful 36% save rate to 78%. FHS has achieved transformative results by expanding its animal placement strategy, in-house veterinary care, pet owner counseling and foster program. FHS is still charging toward a 90% save rate by 2023 but it can’t get there on 2017-era funding levels.

Without a compromise, Forsyth County commissioners are telling us it is acceptable to start sliding backward toward a 64% kill rate at our shelter. They are signaling a willingness to toss aside a level of progress that will cost this county exponentially more to recapture in the future, if ever again.

We must do right by the homeless animals in Forsyth County. Commissioners, please find a compromise that allows FHS to continue its life-saving management of the county shelter.

Jane Wooten Winston-Salem

A bigger problem

The partnership between the Forsyth Humane Society and Forsyth County Animal Services is good and necessary for our community. If it goes away (“At an impasse?” Nov. 28), we risk reestablishing a former brutal relationship with the animals and people who, for reasons beyond my (and your) judgment, do not or cannot provide proper care for other creatures.

County commissioners, please check the budget, find the resources and keep moving forward. Killing animals because it’s the cheapest, quickest route to solving this challenge is not going to serve any of us.

But if death for more animals is the unfortunate route you intend to pursue, please research euthanasia (good, merciful death). It’s not euthanasia if it causes emotional and physical suffering. Causing zero pain and suffering is a big, compassionate goal for a shelter like ours. But what is the true cost of doing otherwise? If you think killing off the problem cheaply and quickly is the way to go, we have a bigger problem.

Please don’t shoot our community in the foot. We’re halfway through FY 2023 and that means you have half a year to gather your wits, smarts and funds. Step up and use the surplus! It would be shortsighted and irresponsible to do otherwise.

Lynn Byrd

Winston-Salem

An inadequate guide

The reason the Bible no longer represents “Our moral compass” as a nation, as the writer of the Nov. 25 letter by that name asserts, is that more and more people have become aware that the Bible is an inadequate guide to morality.

Read his letter. He’s not concerned with the overwhelming greed and income inequality that makes a few people obscenely rich while leaving children hungry and everyone else struggling with their bills. He doesn’t complain about the resurgent racial hatred in our society that has led to violence. He didn’t write about the mass murderers attacking our school children with assault weapons or the corruption of our political leaders or the ignorance and deceit that increased the number of COVID deaths. The biblical moral teaching that he thinks is pertinent is that some people love other people in a way that he thinks is the wrong way. People who use the Bible to guide their morality are obsessed with other people’s genitals but ignore the more serious problems our society faces that affect everyone.

We need a much better moral compass than this. We need one that teaches compassion, responsibility and justice. To hear its own adherents tell us, the Bible fails.

Charlie B. Reece

Winston-Salem