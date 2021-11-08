The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Another law
The “Stand Your Ground Law” supported by several states basically says that if a citizen feels threatened, regardless of whether he can retreat, he doesn’t have to: he can pull a weapon and kill the person threatening him.
I believe we need another law: If a citizen attempts to detain another citizen and subsequently kills the second citizen, the first citizen cannot claim “self-defense.” If you start it, you’re responsible for what happens next.
Trayvon Martin wouldn’t have died if George Zimmerman hadn’t taken the law into his own hands and threatened Martin.
Ahmaud Arbury wouldn’t have died if his attackers hadn’t taken the law into their own hands and tried to detain Arbury.
It was the arrogance and perceived privilege of their attackers that directly caused their deaths.
People have a right to walk down the street without being accosted.
It’s too easy to claim self-defense when the victim isn’t there to argue back.
Call it the “No Excuse For Murder Law.”
Stan Jordan
Winston-Salem
American atrocities
The United States is a wonderful country, but it isn’t perfect. It has perpetuated some horrible episodes in its history.
The U.S. government and large swathes of the American people have at times participated in the genocide of indigenous people, slavery and racist policies that stole the rights of Black people.
Several states went to war against the U.S. government to perpetuate owning human beings as property and some still support those states for doing so.
These episodes were wrong. They were evil.
I wonder how a “patriotic education,” which some Republicans are promoting, would deal with those episodes. Would it face them head on, acknowledge them and say we must do better? Or would it paper them over, minimalize them, pretend they weren’t important?
The problem with not teaching our children the truth is that they will eventually discover it. How will they then see the people who lied to them?
The Supreme Court is considering broadening gun rights. Some see this as a right.
As a practical matter, if gun rights are expanded, there will be more gun deaths. That’s just a fact.
Will this be another atrocity that we’ll have to explain to our children?
Cary Gardner
Winston-Salem
Questions, answers
The writer of the Nov. 4 letter “Biden in free fall” exhibits the same paranoid thinking that has consumed many conservatives when he states that we should discover “what unelected person or persons are making decisions for a chief executive.”
“Unelected.” Nice touch to make the imaginary problem sound even more sinister.
President Biden has never pretended to be a genius who is smarter than the experts, like his predecessor. He reportedly takes counsel from many sources and weighs their opinions before making his own decisions. That’s what smart people do.
That process is well portrayed in “Peril” by (the U.S.’s preeminent journalist) Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which reveals both Biden’s ability to listen and learn — unlike his predecessor — and his decency as a human being.
It also illustrates his predecessor’s ignorance, arrogance and volatility, all of which were threats to our nation’s security.
There are so many questions that could be answered with a modicum of research and reading ability.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem
Roads and bridges
Just a reminder to all eligible voters: On Nov. 2, 2022, when you are driving to the polls and notice that the road is smooth, the bridge you just crossed is safe and when your internet connection works flawlessly, just remember that every single N.C. Republican congressman/woman voted against the infrastructure bill (“Infrastructure bill a ‘monumental’ win,” Nov. 7). Apparently, sound infrastructure is, excuse the pun, “a bridge too far” for N.C. Republicans.
It bears repeating.
Every single N.C. House Republican voted against the infrastructure bill. Please call, email or write them and ask them why. What do they want to spend your tax dollars on, if not for good roads and bridges?
Wait, I got it, sure. Why have good roads when you can give more tax breaks to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffet?
Please remember who it was who actually fixed the roads and bridges when you vote in the next election.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons