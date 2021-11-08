The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The United States is a wonderful country, but it isn’t perfect. It has perpetuated some horrible episodes in its history.

The U.S. government and large swathes of the American people have at times participated in the genocide of indigenous people, slavery and racist policies that stole the rights of Black people.

Several states went to war against the U.S. government to perpetuate owning human beings as property and some still support those states for doing so.

These episodes were wrong. They were evil.

I wonder how a “patriotic education,” which some Republicans are promoting, would deal with those episodes. Would it face them head on, acknowledge them and say we must do better? Or would it paper them over, minimalize them, pretend they weren’t important?

The problem with not teaching our children the truth is that they will eventually discover it. How will they then see the people who lied to them?

The Supreme Court is considering broadening gun rights. Some see this as a right.

As a practical matter, if gun rights are expanded, there will be more gun deaths. That’s just a fact.