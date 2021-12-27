The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

And congressional Republicans oppose everything the Democratic president does. Are we really supposed to believe that the party of unaffordable tax cuts for rich folks is upset because Biden’s bill might have some “pork” or might cost money? What doesn’t cost money?

The most consequential legislative change in probably the past 50 years has been the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. It has provided health insurance for millions of Americans who would otherwise have none. Former President Trump spent much of his four years trying to eliminate it. Democratic legislators constantly try to make life better for everyone while Republican legislators only want to make it worse to protect their rich donors.

So I’m not particularly impressed with arguments that Democrats “hate” Republicans. They’re frustrated. They look at good people and wonder why they’re committed to politicians who only want to do harm.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem

Manchin’s opinion