The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A local option
In “Adopting better options” (Feb 8), the letter writer lists the numerous benefits of composting: reduced waste in landfills, reduced methane gas emissions and natural fertilizer that reduces the need for chemical fertilizers like those burning in our city last week.
The writer also mentions two large composting organizations in the state, but they left out the one closest to Winston-Salem. Gallins Family Farm in Mocksville is a family-owned business that offers food waste recycling services to commercial and residential customers right here in the Triad, including local universities, offices, grocery stores, coffee shops, juice bars and restaurants.
While a county-sponsored compost service would be amazing, in the meantime, I encourage the writer and all readers to support businesses that are composting their food waste, and to consider signing up for the Gallins Family Farm residential compost pickup. They will come and collect your food waste to keep it out of the landfill. Every step toward a more sustainable community has an impact!
Jessica Cline McCrory
Winston-Salem
Remember
Remember when the GOP was smart? Moral? Conservative? Sane? Remember Jack Kemp’s “compassionate conservatism”? William F. Buckley’s brains? Sen. John McCain’s patriotism? How far the party had fallen, from these guys to dolts like the Trumps, Steve Bannon and a carny barker hawking crappy pillows on late-night infomercials. How sad.
Remember when the GOP had something worth voting for? I do and I did.
There’s no Republican Party anymore. Pillars that once made the party worth considering — small government, Christian morals, family values, patriotism — have been trashed and replaced by, apparently, their opposites. The GOP is now just an unmoored mob blobbing around in a cesspool of lunacy, awaiting former President Trump’s orders.
I try to find something, anything, of what once made the GOP a viable option. I scrape past the crazies who think Trump won the election, blame Jewish space lasers for climate deterioration and claim serpent people and JFK Jr.’s ghost are among us. I dismiss the dimwits clogging my newsfeed with antics intellectually on par with flatulence jokes and the nutty coronavirus anti-vaxxers trying to counter the laws of physical science with internet conspiracy theories to see if there is anything solid beneath the idiocy.
But my efforts are in vain. There’s no bedrock. Just a polyglot of whining, racism, hatred and inanity masquerading as patriotism. Oh yeah, and guns. Because they make us safer.
If my choice for America is between a moderately progressive agenda and whatever this is, it’s an easy choice.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
More productive?
It seems like every day we have one or more letters about how bad the former president was and weekly, the Journal’s editorial page chimes in with its opinion as well. Wouldn’t it be more productive to focus on how good things are going now?
I would like to see the editor take the lead on some positive editorial comments and then letters will surely follow. The topics could be inflation, crime, illegal immigrants, homicide, the Afghanistan pullout and how ISIS is in check. These six should cover the first six weeks, as by then I’m sure we will have more suggestions.
C.E. Bowman
Kernersville
Reducing crime
I know how to reduce the "high crime rate" Republicans keep blaming the Democrats for. Just start calling crime "a Republican-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."
The Republican National Committee and all Republicans should be able to get on board with this and redeem themselves, because if this was undertaken it would reduce burdensome regulations and laws, onerous taxpayer costs for law enforcement, prosecution and incarceration, stop government meddling and interference into ordinary citizens' private lives and encourage and allow "ordinary citizens" to "engage in legitimate political discourse," all things Republicans claim they support. High crime problem and too much government meddling in our private lives solved!
Steven Wade
Winston-Salem
