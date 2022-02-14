The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Remember when the GOP was smart? Moral? Conservative? Sane? Remember Jack Kemp’s “compassionate conservatism”? William F. Buckley’s brains? Sen. John McCain’s patriotism? How far the party had fallen, from these guys to dolts like the Trumps, Steve Bannon and a carny barker hawking crappy pillows on late-night infomercials. How sad.

Remember when the GOP had something worth voting for? I do and I did.

There’s no Republican Party anymore. Pillars that once made the party worth considering — small government, Christian morals, family values, patriotism — have been trashed and replaced by, apparently, their opposites. The GOP is now just an unmoored mob blobbing around in a cesspool of lunacy, awaiting former President Trump’s orders.

I try to find something, anything, of what once made the GOP a viable option. I scrape past the crazies who think Trump won the election, blame Jewish space lasers for climate deterioration and claim serpent people and JFK Jr.’s ghost are among us. I dismiss the dimwits clogging my newsfeed with antics intellectually on par with flatulence jokes and the nutty coronavirus anti-vaxxers trying to counter the laws of physical science with internet conspiracy theories to see if there is anything solid beneath the idiocy.