The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

It broke my heart recently to see a Ukrainian woman holding her baby in a bomb shelter while saying she could never live with herself or face up to her children if she abandoned her fellow Ukrainians and fled. She also said she knows death is likely coming to innocent citizens when the Russian soldiers arrive in their city. You could see the controlled fear but courage in her eyes and face. She pleaded with the outside world to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to send weapons and ammunition quickly to Ukrainian forces and citizens.

While the world is justifying “not getting involved in a way that will effectively save innocent Ukrainian lives,” it reminds me of similar justifications used in the 1930s when the silent world knowingly looked the other way and, by doing so, enabled Hitler to inflict horrible atrocities on humankind which eventually escalated into World War II.

One of those atrocities was the Holocaust. Over the visitors gate memorial at Dachau concentration camp is an eternal plea to the world saying: “May it be an example of those who were here from 1933-1945 as a result of those who struggled against the Nazis and lost their lives, to unite the Living in defense of freedom and respect for human dignity.”