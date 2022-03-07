The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Singing in harmony
Back in 1971, there was a commercial set on a hillside in Italy with a group of young folks singing in harmony, “I’d like to buy the world a Coke.” These young people from different nations came together as in a peaceful time to share a message with Coke in their hands.
This commercial came to mind after seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin attacking Ukraine, destroying buildings and killing people and innocent families trying to find a safe place to stay until the shelling stops.
What makes these leaders think and do such evil things? Things in this world were not made to be blown up, causing harm.
To all who want to do harm, stop what you are doing and rethink inflicting pain on anyone. It is so wrong!
Do not be a bad guy. You’re not as tough as you think. You should use your position for good. Our world needs caring, healing, trust and hope to teach each other that we can make a better world to live in. It would be nice to share that Coke like they did in 1971.
James Fleming
Clemmons
A plea to the living
It broke my heart recently to see a Ukrainian woman holding her baby in a bomb shelter while saying she could never live with herself or face up to her children if she abandoned her fellow Ukrainians and fled. She also said she knows death is likely coming to innocent citizens when the Russian soldiers arrive in their city. You could see the controlled fear but courage in her eyes and face. She pleaded with the outside world to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to send weapons and ammunition quickly to Ukrainian forces and citizens.
While the world is justifying “not getting involved in a way that will effectively save innocent Ukrainian lives,” it reminds me of similar justifications used in the 1930s when the silent world knowingly looked the other way and, by doing so, enabled Hitler to inflict horrible atrocities on humankind which eventually escalated into World War II.
One of those atrocities was the Holocaust. Over the visitors gate memorial at Dachau concentration camp is an eternal plea to the world saying: “May it be an example of those who were here from 1933-1945 as a result of those who struggled against the Nazis and lost their lives, to unite the Living in defense of freedom and respect for human dignity.”
Do we Americans need to consider a minor inconvenience such as forfeiting unused public stimulus from COVID relief and redirecting it toward immediate humanitarian relief and weapons support for the Ukrainian people?
Richard Sanders
Winston-Salem
Intelligence
Regarding the March 4 letter “Consequences” and the writer’s statements concerning inflation, high prices, the war in Ukraine and placing the blame for each on voters for electing President Biden, let me say this: Inflation is worldwide, high gas prices are worldwide, the war in Ukraine is entirely Russian President Vladimir Putin’s doing. And I for one do not appreciate the direct inferences he made about the intelligence of 81 million voters.
Louis Newton
Winston-Salem
Juvenile reps
Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene showed how adult they really are during the State of the Union address. They were rude and disrespectful, and, to me, seemed to be proclaiming, “We’re bad girls and we can get away with it!”
How juvenile! Shameful!
I hope the people they represent are noticing the kind of people who are acting on their behalf. If I lived in their districts, I would be starting a recall petition.
Chris Groner
Elkin
A few; many
I appreciate your Feb. 25 editorial “And so it’s war.” And I agree that there are a few unbalanced people out there who are rooting for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But don’t forget that there are many more Republican officials standing against Putin and the invasion and for the brave Ukrainian people.
Jeff Bench
Winston-Salem
Dog fees?
Really? With all that is happening in the world today, your big news story and blaring headline on March 4 tells us that the “County ditches dog fees.” I certainly hope that the Pulitzer Prize commission hears about this. It’s got to be in the running for the top prize.
You are a newspaper — let’s get some news and relegate the dog fee article to somewhere on page 8.
Even my dog didn’t care about the article, but he was relieved that I save $5 per year.
Sam Ferguson
Lewisville