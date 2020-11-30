The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Undemocratic action
Our lame-duck president continues to be lame in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government should have been in charge of coordinating a unified national response to combat the COVID crisis. Instead we have a hodgepodge of state and local responses that has resulted in unnecessary tragic deaths.
The one area in which President Trump has not been lame has been in his efforts to steal an election. Trump continues to tweet baseless allegations that massive fraud occurred in the states he lost. Court after court has ruled against him, citing that his legal team has provided no evidence. His lawyers cannot provide that evidence because it only exists in their minds.
Realizing he will not win in the courts, Trump has now turned to trying to convince Republican state legislatures to overturn the will of the people and send a slate of electors favorable to him to the Electoral College. This is not going to happen either, because once a state certifies the election results, a state legislature cannot overrule the certification.
Speaking truth to power, Republican elections lawyer Ben Ginsberg stated, “It is a sweeping, totally unsubstantiated attack on one of the basic foundations of the country — our free elections.” Sen. Mitt Romney agrees, “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”
By attacking our free elections, Trump is also attacking our democracy. His dissing of democratic norms should be troubling to all Americans.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Comforting fiction
I appreciate the Nov. 23 letter “How we got Trump.” It’s interesting to see and understand how people who consume right-wing media think.
I have only one quibble with the letter to mention at this time: The writer calls President Trump “a warrior who knew exactly what a majority of Americans wanted.” That’s not so. Not only did he lose the popular vote, in 2016 and 2020, but his poll numbers — from the independent pollsters, not the right-wing pollsters — never reached 50%, not once during his entire presidency.
I’m sure this is a comforting fiction for conservatives, but it comforts me to know that the majority of Americans never followed the lead of this most successful con man.
Paul Modes
Winston-Salem
A more balanced look
Choosing between the presidential candidates in the 2020 presidential election was complex. On one hand there was the incumbent, a man who seemed uniquely unqualified to lead the country, and on the other a nice if addled old man who presented as a political moderate but repeatedly failed to stand up to the extremists of his party.
In his Nov. 16 column (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”) Allen Johnson struggles to understand how his seemingly pleasant neighbors could vote to reelect Trump, whom Johnson finds deplorable. I read his list of concerns and mostly agree, yet I think there are other factors that might be at work.
There have been accomplishments under the current administration, including a strong pre-COVID economy with record low unemployment for minorities, along with a strong national defense and conservative judicial appointments. But there may also be concern about potential one-party rule by the Democrats, with massive tax increases and expanding federal regulations, the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free college and killing the oil and gas industry. What about defunding the police and coddling antifa? How about ending the Senate filibuster and packing the Supreme Court?
There is a great deal that Johnson’s neighbors might be considering other than the imperfect man in the White House. My hope that, as the Journal’s executive editorial page editor, Johnson might take a more balanced and objective look at both sides of the issues impacting our nation and our community.
Chuck Robinson
Lewisville
No trust
It is unfortunate that the coronavirus has become so politicized. I do not trust any vaccine developed under this Trump administration.
K.D. Smith
Winston-Salem
