The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Explain herself
To say we as a nation are experiencing "something" that is exceptional in our national political history would be an understatement. I'm confident as a representative of the Fourth Estate you understand your responsibility to that office and your people.
Last week our elected representative, Virginia Foxx, signed on with over 100 other Republicans to a baseless lawsuit to overturn the vote count of four of our several states and, in so doing, disenfranchise some 20 million fellow citizens ("Moving right along ..." Dec. 20). As the editor of our Fourth Estate I hereby call upon you to call upon Foxx to meet with her constituency in the Fifth Congressional District and explain her actions in this matter.
Sedition is a serious matter and if that is what her actions constitute she should be recalled. But first she should explain herself. With hope, you will agree.
Charles H. Swanson
Winston-Salem
The Texas decision
It is reassuring to see the Republican-dominated Supreme Court reject the frivolous Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the will of the majority in four other states. In doing so they took a major step in protecting the democratic principles that have seen this country through many a crisis.
Not so reassuring is the willingness of representatives like Virginia Foxx, Ted Budd, Mark Walker and others to descend to the ranks of abject stupidity in supporting such an idiotic threat to the same democratic principles the court upheld (“Moving right along …” Dec. 20). Their arguments that they needed to see the legal process play out are shallow and superficial in the face of the total lack of evidence and the clear reality of the situation for anyone not on the lunatic fringe of denial.
Nor is it reassuring to see our senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, cower in silence by refusing to publicly condemn attacks on the democratic principles that have sustained the country for so long.
Once again, and though I am certain I will disagree with many of their future rulings, thank you Supreme Court for protecting our constitutional principles against the cadre of North Carolina cowards who would sacrifice the principles of democracy to wallow in the cesspool of Trumponian tyranny.
Warren Hierl
Winston-Salem
My predictions
Ready for Jan. 6? After the Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia, the whole U.S. will be California. Like Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump never happened. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be president by June. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be president in 2024.
All my predictions have been totally money in the bank. The left is totally unaccountable. They will be living in their fortified ivory towers protected by military and police while the socialist-entitled scourge of the parasitic future flows endlessly across an open southern border gobbling up whatever is left. We had all better embrace poverty and hunger and learn to humbly give back everything we've struggled for.
I do believe the new world begins Jan. 6. God help us all. Don't say “God” out loud; otherwise you will be retrained.
Ready for MS-13 and Isis beheadings in the streets? With hope, the social workers that are now the defunded police can diffuse the anger. They’re going to be government’s best friend. They will wrestle away all of our possessions, i.e.: guns, house, property, pensions, bank accounts out of our greedy hands so that 99% can have crumbs while the authoritarians in charge light their cigars with $100 bills.
I hope I'm wrong, but I’ve seen this coming for the last 25 years. I’m surprised it took this long.
Jim Potter
Clemmons
Biden’s cure
I recall watching President Barack Obama’s last State of the Union address in 2016. Vice President Joe Biden was seated behind him smiling and nodding like a bobblehead at everything he said. Near the end of his speech, Obama stated that he wanted a cure for cancer by the end of the year. He then turned to Biden and said he was putting him in charge of that.
I wonder how close he is to finding that cure. To this day he hasn’t mentioned anything about it.
Randall Stafford
Kernersville
Your promise
To the honorable President Donald J. Trump:
Please carry out your promise to "Put America first." Respectfully concede the election.
Gary Benesh
North Wilkesboro
