The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The article “One half of ‘Property Brothers’ wants to flip the solar switch” (Nov. 17) outlines how solar panels are a great source of renewable energy that are underutilized because of a tangled system of government and big money propping up fossil fuels.
The difficulty for consumers was underscored by the “Ask Sam” column on Nov 5 indicating that customers in our area have a frustrating 65% likelihood of getting rebates for solar installation.
Instead of an obtuse system of subsidies and rebates, a more efficient market economy for energy would be better for consumers and the environment, and support the 100,000 clean-energy jobs in North Carolina (ninth in the nation as of the end of 2019).
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is a market-based plan with bipartisan support that would drive efficiencies and innovations in the energy sector while stimulating the economy. Ineffective and complicated piecemeal legislation would be removed in favor of transparent pricing of carbon at the source that allows consumers to choose ways to save money by decreasing fossil fuel use.
The carbon fee and dividend approach has widespread support from a diverse group: all living former chairs of the Federal Reserve, the World Wildlife Fund, General Motors, Exxon, former Secretary of State George Shultz and the list goes on. Our elected officials should listen to us frustrated consumers along with many economists, businesses and environmentalists and support this legislation.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
Clean energy
In 1988, Dr. James Hansen, one of our most preeminent climate scientists, told the U.S. Senate that continued burning of fossil fuels was changing our climate. Instead of acting to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, politicians from both parties decided to do nothing and wait and see what happens.
We can now see what has happened. A record setting hurricane season, terrible wildfires, record setting temperatures, rising sea levels and increased tidal flooding, severe rainstorms and flooding in Forsyth County. Turns out waiting to see what happened wasn’t the correct strategy. We need new strategy.
A good place to start is having fossil fuel companies pay for their pollution and using the money raised to pay cash dividends to American households. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would reduce carbon pollution and put money in our pockets. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis say they care about the environment. Supporting this legislation will be a good way to show they mean what they say.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will spur a transition to a clean energy economy. There’s lots that needs to be done to transition to a clean energy economy and all that work will create tons of jobs.
Manufacturing all the equipment our troops needed to win World War II created a job boom. Upgrading our energy system will create a job boom, too.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
An alternate world
Some scientists suggest that we live in only one of many universes. If you don’t believe that we have left Earth and have somehow been transported to Bizarro World, read the following quotes from Sen. Lindsay Graham from 2015 and 2016. Remember that he just donated $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense.
“I want to talk to the Trump supporters for a minute. What is Donald Trump’s campaign about? He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”
“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”
“We have to reject this demagoguery, and if we don’t reject Donald Trump, we’ve lost the moral authority … to govern this great nation.”
“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person then there’s probably — you’ve got a problem.”
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
