The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Numbers

It seems to me that President Biden could improve his numbers if he would visit the border instead of Greensboro. Come on, man!

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

QAnon brain

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the lifeblood of the Republican Party, last week claimed that the three Republican senators who say they’ll vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court — Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — are “pro-pedophile” because they support the judge who followed the sentencing guidelines that Congress wrote.

This is your brain on QAnon.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem

Bad behavior

As one who leans conservative I must say I was disgusted by Republicans’ treatment of soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing and by their behavior during the Senate vote. Watching the childish efforts to impugn her character and professional qualifications was demeaning in every way and did more to call into question the character and professional qualifications of the questioners rather than the one being questioned. Conceding that Jackson will likely lean left in her judgments provides no license to treat her so discourteously.

Jackson appears to be a lady of conspicuous character, capability and professionalism. While many conservatives will not agree with every decision she makes as a Supreme Court justice, Jackson represents an important addition to the Supreme Court. Not only do her race and gender add important components of diversity and viewpoint to the high court, but it is fair play to see the Democrats place a nominee of their own on the court following the motherlode three that conservatives saw confirmed during the previous administration.

What I would have rather seen from Republicans was a reasonable questioning of the nominee that stopped short of character assassination and the bipartisan approval of an eminently qualified nominee. Imagine the positive message these two things would have made to our nation at large and to the African American community in particular. Only Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski found the high road; other Republicans should follow their example.

Keith Lyall

Wilkesboro

Accepted endorsement

My mother gave me sound advice which has served me well. She said you can always judge a person by the friends they keep. That advice can also be used in judging a political candidate.

The former disgraced 45th president of the United States spoke at the grossly inappropriately named “Save America” rally held in Johnston County on April 10. Trump continued to spew lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him when in fact more evidence comes out each day that he and his cronies were hatching a plan to steal the election from Joe Biden. A federal judge declared recently that Trump “more likely than not” tried to illegally obstruct Congress from certifying Biden’s election on Jan. 6. Described by his niece, Mary Trump, as a habitual liar and a man with fascist tendencies, Trump revved up his right-wing supporters, concluding with a glowing endorsement of Ted Budd’s candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Budd proudly accepts that endorsement.

How can Budd accept the endorsement of a man who according to The Washington Post made 30,573 false or misleading claims during his four years in office? How can Budd accept the endorsement of a man who believed Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agency? In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, how can Budd accept the endorsement of a man who tried to weaken our alliance with NATO?

In my opinion, any candidate who accepts Trump’s endorsement is not worthy of holding political office.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville