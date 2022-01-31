The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Pure political theater
Both the Republicans and the Democrats claim they want to keep politics out of the Supreme Court. However, what is about to occur will be pure political theater.
The decision as to whom will be the next Supreme Court justice has already been made. Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was floundering until Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina endorsed him right before the South Carolina primary. After winning in South Carolina, he went on to become the candidate.
J. Michelle Childs from South Carolina is “under consideration” for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. I don’t doubt her qualifications, but I believe it is political payback time for President Biden.
The Republicans cannot stop the vote for any Democratic nominee, so all of the hearings will be pure political theater. Since you can bet on politics at Betfair Exchange, place your bet today on J. Michelle Childs. Your odds will be far superior to purchasing a lottery ticket.
Larry Starling
Winston-Salem
Excited and skeptical
Thank you, Richard Craver, for a nice article (“Aviation boom?” Jan. 30). As a native son of North Carolina and a lover of aviation, I am doggone excited about the idea of an aircraft factory in Greensboro. And I have my own skepticism long term.
My doubts are rooted in Boom’s commitment to sustainable aviation fuel. Boom seems to be attracting money in part because of this promise of eco-friendly fuel that requires used or waste cooking oils, tallow (waste animal fats), waste biomass and municipal solid waste. My working analogy so far is ethanol (corn products) blended with gasoline for automobiles.
United Airlines, like most big corporations, wants to make clear to everyone that it is a friend of the environment. Public favor keeps the money coming.
And what if the supply of sustainable aviation fuel cannot be sustained by sources of everyday waste? Well, I expect the public and the government will have to commercialize alternate sources of cooking oil, fat and biomass to supplement the lack of waste available.
Think plastic recycling; an eco-friendly enterprise for sure and one in which I participate. But from what I can tell, recycling cannot sustain itself economically and must have special effort and special funding to keep it working. I suspect companies that rely on sustainable aviation fuel will likewise have to be kept alive by steady government funding. Boom is part of that trend.
Brian Lineberry
East Bend
Interconnected
Bill Blancato’s Jan. 29 guest column “We’re losing the Outer Banks” shows us in very few words just how interconnected the world’s economies are and how proactive we should be about safeguarding the global climate. The U.S. is the worst historical emitter of greenhouse gasses, but China has overtaken us to become a much bigger polluter and a far dirtier economy. As Blancato points out, if we institute a domestic carbon tax — with a border adjustment tax on products from polluters like China — we will nudge them into a cleaner direction. There is no livable climate future without China’s cooperation.
In a longer piece, Blancato could also have pointed out that the same carbon tax policy would nudge our own economy in positive directions — cleaner, cheaper electricity, healthier air and water, and crucially, a constantly innovating economy that generates jobs by the millions.
Let’s face it: Climate change is scary, infuriating, sometimes paralyzing. So let’s take a breath and realize that smart solutions like the carbon tax that Blancato proposes would vastly improve our lives. We should push for those solutions with the confidence that we are heading to a better place.
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem
My copy
I just finished re-reading my copy of “Maus,” the award-winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman that depicts the Holocaust and its aftermath in a very human way. I doubt there’s a better way for eighth graders to learn about the topic and absorb its lessons.
Would anyone like to borrow my copy — or has everyone ordered a copy by now?
Americans don’t tolerate government censorship.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem