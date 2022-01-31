The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Pure political theater

Both the Republicans and the Democrats claim they want to keep politics out of the Supreme Court. However, what is about to occur will be pure political theater.

The decision as to whom will be the next Supreme Court justice has already been made. Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was floundering until Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina endorsed him right before the South Carolina primary. After winning in South Carolina, he went on to become the candidate.

J. Michelle Childs from South Carolina is “under consideration” for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. I don’t doubt her qualifications, but I believe it is political payback time for President Biden.

The Republicans cannot stop the vote for any Democratic nominee, so all of the hearings will be pure political theater. Since you can bet on politics at Betfair Exchange, place your bet today on J. Michelle Childs. Your odds will be far superior to purchasing a lottery ticket.

Larry Starling

Winston-Salem

Excited and skeptical