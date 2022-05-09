The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Leadership role

I can’t help but note the irony of running an editorial about abortion (“The end of abortion rights,” May 8) on the same day you ran a cartoon celebrating military mothers. It’s a strange juxtaposition.

No doubt you would rather have written “An ode to mothers,” but kudos for not ignoring the issue, such as it is.

I’m sure I’m not the first to note that every aborted child is one who won’t grow up to cure cancer. They also will never say “Happy Mother’s Day.”

I realize that people on both sides of this issue feel strongly. And they both have valid points to make. But we must find some way out of this conundrum — some way to find consensus and take the issue off the table — before it tears our country apart.

My challenge for the Journal and for your letter writers — and for our elected officials — is to seek that goal rather than trying to just shout or legislate the other side down. Who will take the leadership role in this mission?

Frankie Jenkins

Winston-Salem

Our future

My kids surprise-visited me this past Mother’s Day. “What’s with all the Board of Education signs?” one asked. How do you explain the importance of this race to kids who don’t have kids yet? How do you explain what parents have been through; the absence of transparency; the “loss” of millions in a budget; the disaster of remote learning? How do you prepare them for what could happen to public schools? The bleeding of tired teachers, frustrated parents and kids who will struggle for years to recoup what they lost. Parents have been accused of horrible things, both as candidates and volunteers fighting to have their preferred choices elected. Is this battle worth it?

You bet … it’s our future.

Please visit Putchildrenfirstagain.com.

Myra Bumgardner

Winston-Salem

Shallow understanding

The writer of the May 6 letter “God’s principles” quotes the Sixth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill,” as justification to outlaw abortion and suggests that those who do abort don’t believe in God and the Ten Commandments. He suggests we need to return to God’s principles.

But if all he knows about the Bible is the Ten Commandments, his understanding of “God’s principles” is very shallow. The biggest crock perpetuated by conservative Christians — among many — is that a fetus should have the same rights as a child. The Bible clearly does not support this.

As other letter writers have asserted, the Bible itself is hardly a pro-life document. God’s “chosen people” believed that life entered the body when it drew its first breath, not at the point of conception. Exodus 21:22-25 and Numbers 5:11-31 demonstrate that a fetus was not considered by God to have the rights of a human being.

Beyond that, the God of the Bible himself failed to follow his own commandment not to kill, repeatedly committing genocide and infanticide, sometimes with wild abandon.

I do not care to be lectured about believing the Bible by people who don’t seem to believe it themselves.

Whatever case may be made against abortion, using the Bible to justify it only reveals a lack of reading comprehension skills — not to mention a lack of compassion for women who are forced to bear children against their own will.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

Can’t relate

I can’t relate to Republicans. I’m not rich. A person’s personal life is his or her business. We are a country of immigrants. Our diversity is our strength. Votes are accurately counted. COVID was apolitical, and best fought with an apolitical approach. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died from COVID because of political disinformation. Religion, regardless of faith, is not oppressed. Nor is there a state religion. The Earth is God’s gift, and our responsibility to steward. Educational filters reduce the value of education.

This is a great country to call home, but under threat. Why don’t Republicans understand we are a great county, and the envy of the free world? Why do they hate the U.S.?

John Wooding

Winston-Salem