The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Trump's responsibility
On Jan. 6, for the first time since 1797, we did not have a peaceful transfer of power. We were warned this would happen. Many times, former President Trump failed to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
What happened on Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States. And a police officer was killed defending the U.S. Capitol.
Who was responsible for this insurrection? Trump, aided by the Republican Party.
Why are they responsible? Trump and the Republican Party lied to the American public, claiming the election was fraudulent. They never provided any proof.
Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. Justice Department was unable to find any fraud in the election. Barr publicly stated that this election was not stolen. But Trump's lies continued as did the silence of the Republican Party.
Under Trump, the Republican Party has become a party that no longer believes in democracy. One-hundred forty-six Republicans voted against counting the votes of the Electoral College.
History will not forget this attempted coup of Trump and his Republican accomplices in the House and Senate.
Five people who died on Jan. 6 would be alive today if it were not for Trump and his Republican accomplices.
How can we avoid this in the future? Follow Sen. Mitt Romney's advice: Tell the truth.
Kent Morgan
Winston-Salem
Day of infamy
Jan. 6, 2021, was another day that will live in infamy. Trump-led insurrectionists attacked and vandalized our Capitol, trying to reach and harm House and Senate members and the vice president, and they murdered a police officer.
This treason was compounded on Feb. 13, 2021, when 43 spineless, amoral Republican senators sided with the insurrection and chose not to convict the seditious ringleader of these crimes against America.
Make no mistake; acquittal will embolden former President Trump and his insurrectionists. He and they will regroup and continue to conspire against our Constitution. They will attack again.
Steve Slechta
Winston-Salem
A courageous vote
We are writing to congratulate Sen. Richard Burr on his courageous vote to impeach former President Trump. Anyone who has watched the events of Jan. 6 — which were certainly incited by the former president — can only be saddened, horrified and terrified for the future of our democracy. Like a child, democracy needs to be cherished and protected in order to flourish.
Thank you, Sen. Burr, for standing up for and protecting our fragile democracy.
Edmund Burke, an Irish politician and statesman, stated many years ago, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing." Shame on the 43 Republican senators who chose to do nothing.
Kenneth and Elizabeth Koch
Lewisville
Proud of Burr
I am so darn proud of Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to convict our 45th president! When the history books are written, he will be remembered as one of very few Republican patriots.
Judge William Graham (retired)
Winston-Salem
Are they jurors?
I must have misunderstand. Surely U.S. senators are not actual jurors in President Trump’s impeachment trial. There must be a different meaning for that term in this context.
A juror would be required to be impartial. A juror would be required to attend all court proceedings and pay attention. A juror would not be allowed to meet in private with the defense’s attorneys. I hope there’s a smart lawyer out there who can explain to us how it is that Republican senators can violate those legal norms and still preside over this trial. It seems corrupt to me.
Maybe what I’ve been hearing is true, that this is really a trial of the Republican senators rather than the former president. If so, they may have to be declared guilty.
Anne Palmer
Winston-Salem
Trump verdict
For the first time in a long time, I was proud of Sen. Richard Burr — he found his backbone! It had been missing for a while.
(No one expected Sen. Thom Tillis to find his — he has never indicated he has one!)
Patricia Benson
Pfafftown